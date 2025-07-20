HOME
Malawi Women
Cameroon Women
ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Fantasy
Info
Live
Squad
Match Details
Match
T20, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Match Start Time
20 Jul, 2025
,
11:50 AM
Stadium/Venue
Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone, Botswana
Point Table
Updated 23 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
CAM-W
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MAWW
20 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
LESW
21 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
RWA-W
23 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
2
LESW
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RWA-W
20 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
CAM-W
21 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
MAWW
23 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
3
MAWW
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CAM-W
20 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
RWA-W
21 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
LESW
23 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
4
RWA-W
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LESW
20 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
MAWW
21 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
CAM-W
23 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
1
BOT-W
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SWAW
20 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
MOZW
21 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
SIL-W
23 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
2
SWAW
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BOT-W
20 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
SIL-W
21 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
MOZW
23 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
3
MOZW
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SIL-W
20 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
BOT-W
21 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
SWAW
23 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
4
SIL-W
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MOZW
20 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
SWAW
21 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
BOT-W
23 Jul
Gaborone
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
