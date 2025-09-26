HOME
Nigeria
Malawi
ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Regional Final, 2025
Match 2
Info
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 2, T20, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Regional Final, 2025
Match Start Time
26 Sep, 2025
,
7:30 AM
Stadium/Venue
Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe
Point Table
Updated 18 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
A
1
KEN
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NAM
26 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
MAL
28 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
NIG
30 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
2
MAL
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NIG
26 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
KEN
28 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
NAM
30 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
3
NAM
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KEN
26 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
NIG
28 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
MAL
30 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
4
NIG
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MAL
26 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
NAM
28 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
KEN
30 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
B
1
BOT
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TAN
26 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
ZIM
28 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
UGA
30 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
2
TAN
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BOT
26 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
UGA
28 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
ZIM
30 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
3
UGA
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ZIM
26 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
TAN
28 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
BOT
30 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
4
ZIM
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
UGA
26 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
BOT
28 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
TAN
30 Sep
Harare
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
