United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 42 runs | Match 145

United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 42 runs | Match 145

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United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 42 runs | Match 145
Netherlands beat Oman by 7 wickets | Match 144
Zach Lion-Cachet’s 68 off 75 | Match 144
Cedric de Lange's 79 off 107 | Match 144
Colin Ackermann's 4 for 23 | Match 144

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