ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27
Match 26
CAN
253/8
(50)
NEP
150/10
(40.1)
Fantasy
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 26, ODI, ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27
Match Start Time
16 Sep, 2024
,
3:00 PM
Stadium/Venue
Maple Leaf North-West Ground(A), King City, Ontario, Canada
Match Officials
Arnold Maddela (On Field), Masudur Rahman (On Field), Kent Hannam (referee)
Point Table
Updated 36 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
USA
20
14
6
0
+0.758
28
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CAN
13 Aug
CC Voorburg
USA beat CAN by 14 runs
NED
15 Aug
CC Voorburg
NED beat USA by 19 runs
CAN
19 Aug
Rotterdam
USA beat CAN by 50 runs
NED
21 Aug
Rotterdam
NED beat USA by 27 runs
NAM
16 Sep
Windhoek
USA beat NAM by 6 wickets
UAE
18 Sep
Windhoek
USA beat UAE by 10 wickets
NAM
22 Sep
Windhoek
USA beat NAM by 7 wickets
UAE
24 Sep
Windhoek
USA beat UAE by 136 runs
SCO
25 Oct
Dallas
SCO beat USA by 10 wickets
NEP
27 Oct
Dallas
USA beat NEP by 3 wickets
SCO
31 Oct
Dallas
SCO beat USA by 71 runs
NEP
02 Nov
Dallas
USA beat NEP by 37 runs
NAM
08 Feb
Oman
USA beat NAM by 114 runs
OMN
12 Feb
Oman
OMN beat USA by 7 wickets
NAM
14 Feb
Oman
USA beat NAM by 70 runs
OMN
18 Feb
Oman
USA beat OMN by 57 runs
CAN
17 May
Lauderhill
USA beat CAN by 169 runs
OMN
21 May
Lauderhill
OMN tied with USA (OMN win Super Over by 2 wickets)
CAN
25 May
Lauderhill
USA beat CAN by 88 runs
OMN
27 May
Lauderhill
USA beat OMN by 9 runs
2
NED
24
13
9
2
+0.165
28
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NEP
17 Feb
Kirtipur
NEP beat NED by 9 wickets
NAM
19 Feb
Kirtipur
NED beat NAM by 7 wickets
NAM
23 Feb
Kirtipur
NAM beat NED by 24 runs
NEP
25 Feb
Kirtipur
NED beat NEP by 8 wickets
CAN
11 Aug
CC Voorburg
NED beat CAN by 5 wickets
USA
15 Aug
CC Voorburg
NED beat USA by 19 runs
CAN
17 Aug
Rotterdam
NED beat CAN by 63 runs
USA
21 Aug
Rotterdam
NED beat USA by 27 runs
UAE
03 Nov
Oman
UAE beat NED by 26 runs
OMN
05 Nov
Oman
OMN beat NED by 8 wickets
UAE
09 Nov
Oman
NED beat UAE by 67 runs
OMN
11 Nov
Oman
OMN beat NED by 1 run
CAN
05 Mar
Windhoek
Match Abandoned
NAM
07 Mar
Windhoek
NED beat NAM by 53 runs
CAN
11 Mar
Windhoek
Match Abandoned
NAM
13 Mar
Windhoek
NED beat NAM by 7 wickets
UAE
06 May
Amstelveen
NED beat UAE by 113 runs
SCO
10 May
Amstelveen
NED beat SCO by 19 runs
UAE
12 May
Utrecht
NED beat UAE by 5 wickets
SCO
16 May
Utrecht
SCO beat NED by 145 runs
NEP
04 Jun
Dundee
NEP beat NED by 5 wickets
SCO
06 Jun
Dundee
SCO beat NED by 44 runs
NEP
10 Jun
Dundee
NEP beat NED by 16 runs
SCO
12 Jun
Dundee
NED beat SCO by 4 wickets
3
SCO
20
11
7
2
+0.886
24
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CAN
01 Mar
Dubai
CAN beat SCO by 7 wickets
UAE
03 Mar
Dubai
SCO beat UAE by 8 wickets
CAN
07 Mar
Dubai
CAN beat SCO by 5 wickets
UAE
09 Mar
Dubai
Match Abandoned
OMN
16 Jul
Dundee
Match Abandoned
NAM
20 Jul
Dundee
SCO beat NAM by 47 runs (DLS method)
OMN
22 Jul
Dundee
SCO beat OMN by 8 wickets
NAM
26 Jul
Dundee
SCO beat NAM by 138 runs
USA
25 Oct
Dallas
SCO beat USA by 10 wickets
NEP
29 Oct
Dallas
NEP beat SCO by 5 wickets
USA
31 Oct
Dallas
SCO beat USA by 71 runs
NEP
04 Nov
Dallas
Match Abandoned
UAE
04 May
Amstelveen
SCO beat UAE by 3 wickets
UAE
08 May
Amstelveen
UAE beat SCO by 97 runs
NED
10 May
Amstelveen
NED beat SCO by 19 runs
UAE
14 May
Utrecht
SCO beat UAE by 8 wickets
NED
16 May
Utrecht
SCO beat NED by 145 runs
NEP
02 Jun
Dundee
NEP beat SCO by 1 wicket
NED
06 Jun
Dundee
SCO beat NED by 44 runs
NEP
08 Jun
Dundee
SCO beat NEP by 2 runs
NED
12 Jun
Dundee
NED beat SCO by 4 wickets
4
OMN
20
11
7
2
+0.057
24
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SCO
16 Jul
Dundee
Match Abandoned
NAM
18 Jul
Dundee
NAM beat OMN by 6 wickets
SCO
22 Jul
Dundee
SCO beat OMN by 8 wickets
NAM
24 Jul
Dundee
OMN beat NAM by 4 wickets
NEP
18 Sep
King City
OMN beat NEP by 1 wicket
CAN
20 Sep
King City
CAN beat OMN by 59 runs
NEP
24 Sep
King City
Match Abandoned
CAN
26 Sep
King City
CAN beat OMN by 5 wickets
UAE
01 Nov
Oman
OMN beat UAE by 6 wickets
NED
05 Nov
Oman
OMN beat NED by 8 wickets
UAE
07 Nov
Oman
OMN beat UAE by 4 wickets
NED
11 Nov
Oman
OMN beat NED by 1 run
NAM
10 Feb
Oman
NAM beat OMN by 23 runs
USA
12 Feb
Oman
OMN beat USA by 7 wickets
NAM
16 Feb
Oman
OMN beat NAM by 2 wickets
USA
18 Feb
Oman
USA beat OMN by 57 runs
CAN
19 May
Lauderhill
OMN beat CAN by 15 runs
USA
21 May
Lauderhill
OMN tied with USA (OMN win Super Over by 2 wickets)
CAN
23 May
Lauderhill
OMN beat CAN by 18 runs (DLS method)
USA
27 May
Lauderhill
USA beat OMN by 9 runs
5
CAN
20
9
9
2
-0.160
20
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
UAE
28 Feb
Dubai
CAN beat UAE by 3 wickets
SCO
01 Mar
Dubai
CAN beat SCO by 7 wickets
UAE
05 Mar
Dubai
CAN beat UAE by 8 runs (DLS method)
SCO
07 Mar
Dubai
CAN beat SCO by 5 wickets
NED
11 Aug
CC Voorburg
NED beat CAN by 5 wickets
USA
13 Aug
CC Voorburg
USA beat CAN by 14 runs
NED
17 Aug
Rotterdam
NED beat CAN by 63 runs
USA
19 Aug
Rotterdam
USA beat CAN by 50 runs
NEP
16 Sep
King City
CAN beat NEP by 103 runs
OMN
20 Sep
King City
CAN beat OMN by 59 runs
NEP
22 Sep
King City
CAN beat NEP by 5 wickets
OMN
26 Sep
King City
CAN beat OMN by 5 wickets
NED
05 Mar
Windhoek
Match Abandoned
NAM
09 Mar
Windhoek
CAN tied with NAM (CAN win Super Over by 2 wickets) (DLS method)
NED
11 Mar
Windhoek
Match Abandoned
NAM
15 Mar
Windhoek
NAM beat CAN by 12 runs (DLS method)
USA
17 May
Lauderhill
USA beat CAN by 169 runs
OMN
19 May
Lauderhill
OMN beat CAN by 15 runs
OMN
23 May
Lauderhill
OMN beat CAN by 18 runs (DLS method)
USA
25 May
Lauderhill
USA beat CAN by 88 runs
6
NAM
20
7
13
0
-0.543
14
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NEP
15 Feb
Kirtipur
NAM beat NEP by 4 wickets
NED
19 Feb
Kirtipur
NED beat NAM by 7 wickets
NEP
21 Feb
Kirtipur
NAM beat NEP by 2 wickets
NED
23 Feb
Kirtipur
NAM beat NED by 24 runs
OMN
18 Jul
Dundee
NAM beat OMN by 6 wickets
SCO
20 Jul
Dundee
SCO beat NAM by 47 runs (DLS method)
OMN
24 Jul
Dundee
OMN beat NAM by 4 wickets
SCO
26 Jul
Dundee
SCO beat NAM by 138 runs
USA
16 Sep
Windhoek
USA beat NAM by 6 wickets
UAE
20 Sep
Windhoek
UAE beat NAM by 1 wicket
USA
22 Sep
Windhoek
USA beat NAM by 7 wickets
UAE
26 Sep
Windhoek
NAM beat UAE by 8 wickets
USA
08 Feb
Oman
USA beat NAM by 114 runs
OMN
10 Feb
Oman
NAM beat OMN by 23 runs
USA
14 Feb
Oman
USA beat NAM by 70 runs
OMN
16 Feb
Oman
OMN beat NAM by 2 wickets
NED
07 Mar
Windhoek
NED beat NAM by 53 runs
CAN
09 Mar
Windhoek
CAN tied with NAM (CAN win Super Over by 2 wickets) (DLS method)
NED
13 Mar
Windhoek
NED beat NAM by 7 wickets
CAN
15 Mar
Windhoek
NAM beat CAN by 12 runs (DLS method)
7
NEP
16
5
9
2
-0.138
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NAM
15 Feb
Kirtipur
NAM beat NEP by 4 wickets
NED
17 Feb
Kirtipur
NEP beat NED by 9 wickets
NAM
21 Feb
Kirtipur
NAM beat NEP by 2 wickets
NED
25 Feb
Kirtipur
NED beat NEP by 8 wickets
CAN
16 Sep
King City
CAN beat NEP by 103 runs
OMN
18 Sep
King City
OMN beat NEP by 1 wicket
CAN
22 Sep
King City
CAN beat NEP by 5 wickets
OMN
24 Sep
King City
Match Abandoned
USA
27 Oct
Dallas
USA beat NEP by 3 wickets
SCO
29 Oct
Dallas
NEP beat SCO by 5 wickets
USA
02 Nov
Dallas
USA beat NEP by 37 runs
SCO
04 Nov
Dallas
Match Abandoned
SCO
02 Jun
Dundee
NEP beat SCO by 1 wicket
NED
04 Jun
Dundee
NEP beat NED by 5 wickets
SCO
08 Jun
Dundee
SCO beat NEP by 2 runs
NED
10 Jun
Dundee
NEP beat NED by 16 runs
8
UAE
16
3
13
0
-1.294
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CAN
28 Feb
Dubai
CAN beat UAE by 3 wickets
SCO
03 Mar
Dubai
SCO beat UAE by 8 wickets
CAN
05 Mar
Dubai
CAN beat UAE by 8 runs (DLS method)
SCO
09 Mar
Dubai
Match Abandoned
USA
18 Sep
Windhoek
USA beat UAE by 10 wickets
NAM
20 Sep
Windhoek
UAE beat NAM by 1 wicket
USA
24 Sep
Windhoek
USA beat UAE by 136 runs
NAM
26 Sep
Windhoek
NAM beat UAE by 8 wickets
OMN
01 Nov
Oman
OMN beat UAE by 6 wickets
NED
03 Nov
Oman
UAE beat NED by 26 runs
OMN
07 Nov
Oman
OMN beat UAE by 4 wickets
NED
09 Nov
Oman
NED beat UAE by 67 runs
SCO
04 May
Amstelveen
SCO beat UAE by 3 wickets
NED
06 May
Amstelveen
NED beat UAE by 113 runs
SCO
08 May
Amstelveen
UAE beat SCO by 97 runs
NED
12 May
Utrecht
NED beat UAE by 5 wickets
SCO
14 May
Utrecht
SCO beat UAE by 8 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
