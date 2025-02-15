HOME
Match Details
Match
Match #27, ODI, ICC CWC Challenge League B, 2024-26
Match Start Time
15 Feb, 2025
,
1:00 AM
Stadium/Venue
Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Point Table
Updated 7 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
UGA
10
8
0
2
+2.005
18
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SIN
06 Nov
Entebbe
UGA beat SIN by 7 wickets
TAN
09 Nov
Kampala
UGA beat TAN by 209 runs
HK
10 Nov
Kampala
Match Abandoned
ITA
13 Nov
Entebbe
UGA beat ITA by 24 runs
BAH
16 Nov
Entebbe
UGA beat BAH by 166 runs
BAH
07 Feb
Mong Kok
UGA beat BAH by 52 runs
SIN
10 Feb
Kowloon
UGA beat SIN by 8 wickets
ITA
12 Feb
Kowloon
Match Abandoned
HK
13 Feb
Kowloon
UGA beat HK by 76 runs
TAN
15 Feb
Mong Kok
UGA beat TAN by 59 runs
2
ITA
10
7
1
2
+2.914
16
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TAN
07 Nov
Entebbe
ITA beat TAN by 9 wickets (DLS method)
HK
09 Nov
Entebbe
ITA beat HK by 155 runs
BAH
12 Nov
Kampala
Match Abandoned
UGA
13 Nov
Entebbe
UGA beat ITA by 24 runs
SIN
16 Nov
Kampala
ITA beat SIN by 8 wickets
TAN
07 Feb
Kowloon
ITA beat TAN by 8 wickets
SIN
09 Feb
Mong Kok
ITA beat SIN by 6 wickets
UGA
12 Feb
Kowloon
Match Abandoned
BAH
15 Feb
Kowloon
ITA beat BAH by 6 wickets
HK
16 Feb
Mong Kok
ITA beat HK by 7 wickets
3
HK
10
5
3
2
-0.436
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BAH
07 Nov
Kampala
HK beat BAH by 3 wickets (DLS method)
ITA
09 Nov
Entebbe
ITA beat HK by 155 runs
UGA
10 Nov
Kampala
Match Abandoned
TAN
12 Nov
Entebbe
HK beat TAN by 5 wickets
SIN
15 Nov
Entebbe
HK beat SIN by 57 runs (DLS method)
SIN
06 Feb
Mong Kok
HK beat SIN by 7 wickets
BAH
09 Feb
Kowloon
HK beat BAH by 9 wickets
TAN
12 Feb
Mong Kok
Match Abandoned
UGA
13 Feb
Kowloon
UGA beat HK by 76 runs
ITA
16 Feb
Mong Kok
ITA beat HK by 7 wickets
4
BAH
10
4
5
1
-0.325
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
HK
07 Nov
Kampala
HK beat BAH by 3 wickets (DLS method)
SIN
10 Nov
Entebbe
BAH beat SIN by 2 wickets
ITA
12 Nov
Kampala
Match Abandoned
TAN
15 Nov
Kampala
BAH beat TAN by 84 runs
UGA
16 Nov
Entebbe
UGA beat BAH by 166 runs
UGA
07 Feb
Mong Kok
UGA beat BAH by 52 runs
HK
09 Feb
Kowloon
HK beat BAH by 9 wickets
TAN
10 Feb
Mong Kok
BAH beat TAN by 6 wickets
SIN
13 Feb
Mong Kok
BAH beat SIN by 8 wickets
ITA
15 Feb
Kowloon
ITA beat BAH by 6 wickets
5
TAN
10
1
7
2
-1.549
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ITA
07 Nov
Entebbe
ITA beat TAN by 9 wickets (DLS method)
UGA
09 Nov
Kampala
UGA beat TAN by 209 runs
HK
12 Nov
Entebbe
HK beat TAN by 5 wickets
SIN
13 Nov
Kampala
Match Abandoned
BAH
15 Nov
Kampala
BAH beat TAN by 84 runs
ITA
07 Feb
Kowloon
ITA beat TAN by 8 wickets
BAH
10 Feb
Mong Kok
BAH beat TAN by 6 wickets
HK
12 Feb
Mong Kok
Match Abandoned
UGA
15 Feb
Mong Kok
UGA beat TAN by 59 runs
SIN
16 Feb
Kowloon
TAN beat SIN by 91 runs
6
SIN
10
0
9
1
-2.024
1
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
UGA
06 Nov
Entebbe
UGA beat SIN by 7 wickets
BAH
10 Nov
Entebbe
BAH beat SIN by 2 wickets
TAN
13 Nov
Kampala
Match Abandoned
HK
15 Nov
Entebbe
HK beat SIN by 57 runs (DLS method)
ITA
16 Nov
Kampala
ITA beat SIN by 8 wickets
HK
06 Feb
Mong Kok
HK beat SIN by 7 wickets
ITA
09 Feb
Mong Kok
ITA beat SIN by 6 wickets
UGA
10 Feb
Kowloon
UGA beat SIN by 8 wickets
BAH
13 Feb
Mong Kok
BAH beat SIN by 8 wickets
TAN
16 Feb
Kowloon
TAN beat SIN by 91 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
