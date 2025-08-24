HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
Netherlands tour of Bangladesh, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
FOOTBALL
Featured Tours
LALIGA 2025-26
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Roshn Saudi League 2025-2026
Carabao Cup 2025-2026
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
MotoGP
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26
Match 20
KEN
242/8
(50)
QAT
243/2
(43.3)
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 20, ODI, ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26
Match Start Time
24 Aug, 2025
,
10:00 AM
Stadium/Venue
National Cricket Centre, Grainville, Jersey
Match Officials
Gazi Sohel (On Field), Maulik Prabhudesai (On Field), Graeme Labrooy (referee)
Point Table
Updated 11 hrs ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
JER
10
8
1
0
+2.025
17
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KEN
25 Sep
Nairobi
KEN beat JER by 6 wickets
QAT
26 Sep
Nairobi
JER beat QAT by 168 runs
PNG
28 Sep
Nairobi
JER beat PNG by 7 wickets
KUW
01 Oct
Nairobi
JER beat KUW by 123 runs
DEN
05 Oct
Nairobi
JER beat DEN by 52 runs
KEN
21 Aug
St Martin
JER beat KEN by 7 wickets
KUW
23 Aug
St Martin
JER tied with KUW
DEN
25 Aug
Grainville
JER beat DEN by 89 runs
PNG
28 Aug
St Martin
JER beat PNG by 160 runs
QAT
31 Aug
Grainville
JER beat QAT by 8 wickets
2
KUW
10
6
2
1
+0.108
14
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DEN
25 Sep
Nairobi
KUW beat DEN by 2 wickets
QAT
28 Sep
Nairobi
KUW beat QAT by 47 runs (DLS method)
JER
01 Oct
Nairobi
JER beat KUW by 123 runs
KEN
02 Oct
Nairobi
KUW beat KEN by 97 runs
PNG
04 Oct
Nairobi
PNG beat KUW by 8 wickets
QAT
21 Aug
Grainville
KUW beat QAT by 22 runs
JER
23 Aug
St Martin
JER tied with KUW
PNG
24 Aug
St Martin
KUW beat PNG by 4 wickets
DEN
28 Aug
Grainville
KUW beat DEN by 7 wickets
KEN
30 Aug
Grainville
Match Abandoned
3
PNG
10
4
4
2
-0.131
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DEN
26 Sep
Nairobi
PNG beat DEN by 6 wickets
JER
28 Sep
Nairobi
JER beat PNG by 7 wickets
QAT
01 Oct
Nairobi
PNG beat QAT by 7 wickets
KUW
04 Oct
Nairobi
PNG beat KUW by 8 wickets
KEN
05 Oct
Nairobi
PNG beat KEN by 1 wicket
DEN
22 Aug
Grainville
DEN beat PNG by 18 runs
KUW
24 Aug
St Martin
KUW beat PNG by 4 wickets
KEN
27 Aug
Grainville
Match Abandoned
JER
28 Aug
St Martin
JER beat PNG by 160 runs
QAT
30 Aug
St Martin
Match Abandoned
4
DEN
10
4
5
1
-0.368
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KUW
25 Sep
Nairobi
KUW beat DEN by 2 wickets
PNG
26 Sep
Nairobi
PNG beat DEN by 6 wickets
KEN
29 Sep
Nairobi
DEN beat KEN by 4 wickets
QAT
02 Oct
Nairobi
DEN beat QAT by 3 wickets
JER
05 Oct
Nairobi
JER beat DEN by 52 runs
PNG
22 Aug
Grainville
DEN beat PNG by 18 runs
JER
25 Aug
Grainville
JER beat DEN by 89 runs
QAT
27 Aug
St Martin
Match Abandoned
KUW
28 Aug
Grainville
KUW beat DEN by 7 wickets
KEN
31 Aug
St Martin
DEN beat KEN by 188 runs
5
KEN
10
2
6
2
-0.886
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
JER
25 Sep
Nairobi
KEN beat JER by 6 wickets
DEN
29 Sep
Nairobi
DEN beat KEN by 4 wickets
KUW
02 Oct
Nairobi
KUW beat KEN by 97 runs
QAT
04 Oct
Nairobi
KEN beat QAT by 3 wickets
PNG
05 Oct
Nairobi
PNG beat KEN by 1 wicket
JER
21 Aug
St Martin
JER beat KEN by 7 wickets
QAT
24 Aug
Grainville
QAT beat KEN by 8 wickets
PNG
27 Aug
Grainville
Match Abandoned
KUW
30 Aug
Grainville
Match Abandoned
DEN
31 Aug
St Martin
DEN beat KEN by 188 runs
6
QAT
10
1
7
2
-1.455
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
JER
26 Sep
Nairobi
JER beat QAT by 168 runs
KUW
28 Sep
Nairobi
KUW beat QAT by 47 runs (DLS method)
PNG
01 Oct
Nairobi
PNG beat QAT by 7 wickets
DEN
02 Oct
Nairobi
DEN beat QAT by 3 wickets
KEN
04 Oct
Nairobi
KEN beat QAT by 3 wickets
KUW
21 Aug
Grainville
KUW beat QAT by 22 runs
KEN
24 Aug
Grainville
QAT beat KEN by 8 wickets
DEN
27 Aug
St Martin
Match Abandoned
PNG
30 Aug
St Martin
Match Abandoned
JER
31 Aug
Grainville
JER beat QAT by 8 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26
KEN vs QAT
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Arm Wrestling
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
LALIGA 2025-26
F1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.