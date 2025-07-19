Fancode logo
TIMBER DISTURBED! Mo Ali cleaned up Mayers with a peach

UNBELIEVABLE! Hetmyer’s lucky fall turned into a screamer
Reflex Masterclass! Tahir's deflection turned into a miracle catch
TEMPERS FLARE! Run-out chaos sparked on-field argument
EXTRAORDINARY! Spectator's stunner lit up the Final
646! Shepherd's blitz got the crowd on the edge of their seats
MILLIMETRES MATTER! Hetmyer’s unfortunate dismissal
Fifty With Fireworks! Rahmanullah Gurbaz lit up the sky
CRACKING FIFTY! Johnson Charles stole the show
4444! Johnson Charles smashed Omarzai all over the ground
EPIC! Saif Hassan pulled off a gravity-defying grab
Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Rangpur Riders by 32 runs | Final
Dwaine Pretorius's 3 for 37 | Final
WW! Khaled Ahmed outmuscled Guyana's batting
WICKET WHIRLWIND! Imran Tahir bamboozled Rangpur
Rangpur Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 8 runs | Match 2
Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Hobart Hurricanes by 4 wickets | Match 9
Rangpur Riders beat Dubai Capitals by 8 runs | Match 8
Central Stags beat Hobart Hurricanes by 16 runs | Match 7
Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Dubai Capitals by 57 runs | Match 6
Rangpur Riders beat Hobart Hurricanes by 1 run | Match 5
Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Central Stags by 66 runs | Match 4
Hobart Hurricanes beat Dubai Capitals by 7 wickets | Match 3
Dubai Capitals beat Central Stags by 22 runs | Match 1
