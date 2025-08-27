HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
Netherlands tour of Bangladesh, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
FOOTBALL
Featured Tours
LALIGA 2025-26
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Roshn Saudi League 2025-2026
Carabao Cup 2025-2026
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
MotoGP
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
LIVE
United CC Bucharest
Cluj
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Match 13
Info
Scorecard
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 13, T10, ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Match Start Time
27 Aug, 2025
,
10:00 AM
Stadium/Venue
Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest, Romania
Point Table
Updated 12 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
ACCB
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LIO
25 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
UNI
25 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
LIO
25 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
BAN
26 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
BAN
26 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
TRA
28 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
CLJ
28 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
TRA
28 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
CLJ
30 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
UNI
30 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
2
BAN
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
UNI
25 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
UNI
25 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
ACCB
26 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
ACCB
26 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
LIO
26 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
TRA
27 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
TRA
27 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
CLJ
29 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
LIO
29 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
CLJ
30 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
3
CLJ
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
UNI
27 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
UNI
27 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
LIO
28 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
ACCB
28 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
LIO
28 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
TRA
29 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
BAN
29 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
TRA
29 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
ACCB
30 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
BAN
30 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
4
LIO
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ACCB
25 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
ACCB
25 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
UNI
26 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
UNI
26 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
BAN
26 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
CLJ
28 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
CLJ
28 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
TRA
29 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
BAN
29 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
TRA
30 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
5
TRA
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BAN
27 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
UNI
27 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
BAN
27 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
ACCB
28 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
ACCB
28 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
CLJ
29 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
LIO
29 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
CLJ
29 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
UNI
30 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
LIO
30 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
6
UNI
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BAN
25 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
ACCB
25 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
BAN
25 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
LIO
26 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
LIO
26 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
TRA
27 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
CLJ
27 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
CLJ
27 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
TRA
30 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
ACCB
30 Aug
Ilfov County
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
UNI vs CLJ
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Arm Wrestling
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
LALIGA 2025-26
F1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.