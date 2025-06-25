HOME
Match Details
Match
Match 11, T10, ECS Finland, 2025
Match Start Time
25 Jun, 2025
,
6:15 AM
Stadium/Venue
Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava, Finland
Match Officials
Subhadyuti Sahoo (On Field), Golam Evan (On Field), Steffan Gooch (referee)
Point Table
Updated 22 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
BTCC
4
4
0
0
+1.733
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SKK
23 Jun
Kerava
BTCC tied with SKK (BTCC wins the Golden Ball)
GGL
23 Jun
Kerava
BTCC beat GGL by 5 wickets
EMP
24 Jun
Kerava
BTCC beat EMP by 9 wickets
HT
24 Jun
Kerava
BTCC beat HT by 9 wickets (DLS method)
2
EMP
4
3
1
0
+3.667
11
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SKK
23 Jun
Kerava
EMP beat SKK by 23 runs
HT
23 Jun
Kerava
EMP beat HT by 8 wickets
GGL
24 Jun
Kerava
EMP beat GGL by 9 wickets
BTCC
24 Jun
Kerava
BTCC beat EMP by 9 wickets
3
HT
4
1
2
1
+2.304
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GGL
23 Jun
Kerava
HT beat GGL by 9 wickets
EMP
23 Jun
Kerava
EMP beat HT by 8 wickets
SKK
24 Jun
Kerava
Match Abandoned
BTCC
24 Jun
Kerava
BTCC beat HT by 9 wickets (DLS method)
4
SKK
4
0
2
2
-1.150
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BTCC
23 Jun
Kerava
BTCC tied with SKK (BTCC wins the Golden Ball)
EMP
23 Jun
Kerava
EMP beat SKK by 23 runs
GGL
24 Jun
Kerava
Match Abandoned
HT
24 Jun
Kerava
Match Abandoned
5
GGL
4
0
3
1
-6.922
3
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BTCC
23 Jun
Kerava
BTCC beat GGL by 5 wickets
HT
23 Jun
Kerava
HT beat GGL by 9 wickets
EMP
24 Jun
Kerava
EMP beat GGL by 9 wickets
SKK
24 Jun
Kerava
Match Abandoned
1
GHM
4
3
1
0
+3.029
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
OCC
25 Jun
Kerava
GHM beat OCC by 7 wickets
KCC
25 Jun
Kerava
GHM beat KCC by 64 runs
FCCG
26 Jun
Kerava
GHM beat FCCG by 58 runs
VVP
26 Jun
Kerava
VVP beat GHM by 17 runs
2
VVP
4
3
0
1
+4.923
11
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KCC
25 Jun
Kerava
Match Abandoned
FCCG
25 Jun
Kerava
VVP beat FCCG by 71 runs
OCC
26 Jun
Kerava
VVP beat OCC by 40 runs
GHM
26 Jun
Kerava
VVP beat GHM by 17 runs
3
OCC
4
1
2
1
-0.453
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GHM
25 Jun
Kerava
GHM beat OCC by 7 wickets
FCCG
25 Jun
Kerava
Match Abandoned
KCC
26 Jun
Kerava
OCC beat KCC by 7 wickets
VVP
26 Jun
Kerava
VVP beat OCC by 40 runs
4
KCC
4
1
2
1
-3.238
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GHM
25 Jun
Kerava
GHM beat KCC by 64 runs
VVP
25 Jun
Kerava
Match Abandoned
FCCG
26 Jun
Kerava
KCC beat FCCG by 5 wickets
OCC
26 Jun
Kerava
OCC beat KCC by 7 wickets
5
FCCG
4
0
3
1
-5.100
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
OCC
25 Jun
Kerava
Match Abandoned
VVP
25 Jun
Kerava
VVP beat FCCG by 71 runs
KCC
26 Jun
Kerava
KCC beat FCCG by 5 wickets
GHM
26 Jun
Kerava
GHM beat FCCG by 58 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
