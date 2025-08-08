HOME
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
Netherlands tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Schedule
LALIGA 2025-26
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Roshn Saudi League 2025-2026
Carabao Cup 2025-2026
Schedule
Formula 1
Schedule
MotoGP
Schedule
Baseball
Schedule
Golf
Schedule
Horse Racing
Schedule
Motorsports
Schedule
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Match 46
WIM
160/5
(10)
EM
166/3
(9.5)
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 46, T10, ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Match Start Time
08 Aug, 2025
,
11:00 AM
Stadium/Venue
Raynes Park Sports Ground, Wimbledon, England
Match Officials
Amit Sangekar (On Field), Golam Evan (On Field), Tyrone Peters (referee)
Point Table
Updated 25 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
BST
8
6
2
0
+3.678
22
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TWI
28 Jul
Wimbledon
BST beat TWI by 135 runs
EM
28 Jul
Wimbledon
BST beat EM by 10 wickets
EM
29 Jul
Wimbledon
EM beat BST by 6 wickets
SPE
29 Jul
Wimbledon
SPE beat BST by 7 wickets
WEY
29 Jul
Wimbledon
BST beat WEY by 6 wickets
TWI
31 Jul
Wimbledon
BST beat TWI by 7 runs
SPE
31 Jul
Wimbledon
BST beat SPE by 9 wickets
WEY
31 Jul
Wimbledon
BST beat WEY by 5 wickets
2
EM
8
4
4
0
+1.309
17
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BST
28 Jul
Wimbledon
BST beat EM by 10 wickets
SPE
28 Jul
Wimbledon
EM beat SPE by 8 wickets
TWI
28 Jul
Wimbledon
EM beat TWI by 10 wickets
WEY
29 Jul
Wimbledon
WEY beat EM by 9 wickets
BST
29 Jul
Wimbledon
EM beat BST by 6 wickets
SPE
30 Jul
Wimbledon
SPE beat EM by 10 runs
WEY
30 Jul
Wimbledon
WEY beat EM by 4 wickets
TWI
30 Jul
Wimbledon
EM beat TWI by 8 wickets
3
SPE
8
4
4
0
-0.071
15
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TWI
28 Jul
Wimbledon
TWI beat SPE by 7 wickets
EM
28 Jul
Wimbledon
EM beat SPE by 8 wickets
WEY
29 Jul
Wimbledon
SPE beat WEY by 37 runs
BST
29 Jul
Wimbledon
SPE beat BST by 7 wickets
EM
30 Jul
Wimbledon
SPE beat EM by 10 runs
TWI
30 Jul
Wimbledon
TWI beat SPE by 5 wickets
BST
31 Jul
Wimbledon
BST beat SPE by 9 wickets
WEY
31 Jul
Wimbledon
SPE beat WEY by 114 runs
4
WEY
8
4
4
0
-2.072
15
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
EM
29 Jul
Wimbledon
WEY beat EM by 9 wickets
SPE
29 Jul
Wimbledon
SPE beat WEY by 37 runs
BST
29 Jul
Wimbledon
BST beat WEY by 6 wickets
EM
30 Jul
Wimbledon
WEY beat EM by 4 wickets
TWI
30 Jul
Wimbledon
WEY beat TWI by 5 wickets
TWI
31 Jul
Wimbledon
WEY beat TWI by 20 runs (DLS method)
SPE
31 Jul
Wimbledon
SPE beat WEY by 114 runs
BST
31 Jul
Wimbledon
BST beat WEY by 5 wickets
5
TWI
8
2
6
0
-2.498
11
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BST
28 Jul
Wimbledon
BST beat TWI by 135 runs
SPE
28 Jul
Wimbledon
TWI beat SPE by 7 wickets
EM
28 Jul
Wimbledon
EM beat TWI by 10 wickets
SPE
30 Jul
Wimbledon
TWI beat SPE by 5 wickets
WEY
30 Jul
Wimbledon
WEY beat TWI by 5 wickets
EM
30 Jul
Wimbledon
EM beat TWI by 8 wickets
BST
31 Jul
Wimbledon
BST beat TWI by 7 runs
WEY
31 Jul
Wimbledon
WEY beat TWI by 20 runs (DLS method)
1
WIM
8
6
2
0
+2.447
21
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LCC
01 Aug
Wimbledon
WIM beat LCC by 43 runs
GFD
01 Aug
Wimbledon
WIM beat GFD by 8 wickets
GFD
04 Aug
Wimbledon
WIM beat GFD by 8 wickets
CFS
04 Aug
Wimbledon
CFS beat WIM by 5 runs
KSXI
04 Aug
Wimbledon
WIM beat KSXI by 6 wickets
LCC
06 Aug
Wimbledon
WIM beat LCC by 3 wickets
CFS
06 Aug
Wimbledon
WIM beat CFS by 35 runs
KSXI
06 Aug
Wimbledon
KSXI beat WIM by 21 runs
2
KSXI
8
5
3
0
+0.966
19
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GFD
04 Aug
Wimbledon
KSXI beat GFD by 7 wickets
CFS
04 Aug
Wimbledon
KSXI beat CFS by 7 wickets
WIM
04 Aug
Wimbledon
WIM beat KSXI by 6 wickets
GFD
05 Aug
Wimbledon
KSXI beat GFD by 7 wickets
LCC
05 Aug
Wimbledon
LCC beat KSXI by 43 runs
LCC
06 Aug
Wimbledon
LCC beat KSXI by 41 runs
CFS
06 Aug
Wimbledon
KSXI beat CFS by 2 runs
WIM
06 Aug
Wimbledon
KSXI beat WIM by 21 runs
3
LCC
8
5
3
0
+0.545
18
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WIM
01 Aug
Wimbledon
WIM beat LCC by 43 runs
CFS
01 Aug
Wimbledon
LCC beat CFS by 7 runs
GFD
01 Aug
Wimbledon
LCC beat GFD by 71 runs
CFS
05 Aug
Wimbledon
LCC beat CFS by 6 wickets
KSXI
05 Aug
Wimbledon
LCC beat KSXI by 43 runs
GFD
05 Aug
Wimbledon
GFD beat LCC by 9 wickets
WIM
06 Aug
Wimbledon
WIM beat LCC by 3 wickets
KSXI
06 Aug
Wimbledon
LCC beat KSXI by 41 runs
4
CFS
8
3
5
0
-1.730
13
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LCC
01 Aug
Wimbledon
LCC beat CFS by 7 runs
GFD
01 Aug
Wimbledon
CFS beat GFD by 18 runs
KSXI
04 Aug
Wimbledon
KSXI beat CFS by 7 wickets
WIM
04 Aug
Wimbledon
CFS beat WIM by 5 runs
GFD
05 Aug
Wimbledon
CFS beat GFD by 7 wickets
LCC
05 Aug
Wimbledon
LCC beat CFS by 6 wickets
WIM
06 Aug
Wimbledon
WIM beat CFS by 35 runs
KSXI
06 Aug
Wimbledon
KSXI beat CFS by 2 runs
5
GFD
8
1
7
0
-2.275
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WIM
01 Aug
Wimbledon
WIM beat GFD by 8 wickets
CFS
01 Aug
Wimbledon
CFS beat GFD by 18 runs
LCC
01 Aug
Wimbledon
LCC beat GFD by 71 runs
KSXI
04 Aug
Wimbledon
KSXI beat GFD by 7 wickets
WIM
04 Aug
Wimbledon
WIM beat GFD by 8 wickets
CFS
05 Aug
Wimbledon
CFS beat GFD by 7 wickets
KSXI
05 Aug
Wimbledon
KSXI beat GFD by 7 wickets
LCC
05 Aug
Wimbledon
GFD beat LCC by 9 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
WIM vs EM
WIM vs EM
