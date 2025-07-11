HOME
ECS Belgium, 2025
Match 23
HT
118/8
(10)
BB
112/10
(9.2)
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 23, T10, ECS Belgium, 2025
Match Start Time
11 Jul, 2025
,
8:45 AM
Stadium/Venue
Stars Arena Hofstade, Zemst, Belgium
Match Officials
Muhammad Shahid (On Field), Abdul Rehman (On Field), Suleman Saeed (referee)
Point Table
Updated 8 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
BB
6
5
1
0
+1.141
17
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
AG
07 Jul
Zemst
AG beat BB by 6 wickets
GW
07 Jul
Zemst
BB beat GW by 7 wickets
LL
08 Jul
Zemst
BB tied with LL (BB wins the Golden Ball)
OT
09 Jul
Zemst
BB beat OT by 2 wickets
HT
10 Jul
Zemst
BB beat HT by 2 wickets
LS
10 Jul
Zemst
BB beat LS by 58 runs
2
HT
6
4
2
0
+1.866
15
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GW
08 Jul
Zemst
GW beat HT by 65 runs
OT
08 Jul
Zemst
HT beat OT by 6 wickets
LS
09 Jul
Zemst
HT beat LS by 8 wickets
LL
09 Jul
Zemst
HT beat LL by 8 wickets
BB
10 Jul
Zemst
BB beat HT by 2 wickets
AG
10 Jul
Zemst
HT beat AG by 68 runs
3
OT
6
4
2
0
+0.846
14
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LS
07 Jul
Zemst
OT beat LS by 65 runs
HT
08 Jul
Zemst
HT beat OT by 6 wickets
GW
08 Jul
Zemst
OT beat GW by 4 runs
BB
09 Jul
Zemst
BB beat OT by 2 wickets
AG
09 Jul
Zemst
OT beat AG by 5 wickets
LL
10 Jul
Zemst
OT beat LL by 5 wickets
4
AG
6
4
2
0
+0.326
14
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BB
07 Jul
Zemst
AG beat BB by 6 wickets
LL
07 Jul
Zemst
AG beat LL by 17 runs
LS
08 Jul
Zemst
AG beat LS by 4 wickets
GW
09 Jul
Zemst
AG beat GW by 8 wickets
OT
09 Jul
Zemst
OT beat AG by 5 wickets
HT
10 Jul
Zemst
HT beat AG by 68 runs
5
LL
6
1
4
1
-0.685
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LS
07 Jul
Zemst
Match Abandoned
AG
07 Jul
Zemst
AG beat LL by 17 runs
BB
08 Jul
Zemst
BB tied with LL (BB wins the Golden Ball)
HT
09 Jul
Zemst
HT beat LL by 8 wickets
OT
10 Jul
Zemst
OT beat LL by 5 wickets
GW
10 Jul
Zemst
LL beat GW by 9 runs
6
LS
6
1
4
1
-2.618
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LL
07 Jul
Zemst
Match Abandoned
OT
07 Jul
Zemst
OT beat LS by 65 runs
AG
08 Jul
Zemst
AG beat LS by 4 wickets
GW
09 Jul
Zemst
LS beat GW by 6 wickets
HT
09 Jul
Zemst
HT beat LS by 8 wickets
BB
10 Jul
Zemst
BB beat LS by 58 runs
7
GW
6
1
5
0
-1.636
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BB
07 Jul
Zemst
BB beat GW by 7 wickets
HT
08 Jul
Zemst
GW beat HT by 65 runs
OT
08 Jul
Zemst
OT beat GW by 4 runs
AG
09 Jul
Zemst
AG beat GW by 8 wickets
LS
09 Jul
Zemst
LS beat GW by 6 wickets
LL
10 Jul
Zemst
LL beat GW by 9 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
ECS Belgium, 2025
HT vs BB
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.