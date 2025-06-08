HOME
Dreams Bigg T20 Championship, 2025
Match 2
GJ
174/7
(20)
DDS
106/10
(17)
Fantasy
Info
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 2, T20, Dreams Bigg T20 Championship, 2025
Match Start Time
08 Jun, 2025
,
1:30 PM
Stadium/Venue
Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Bardoli
Point Table
Updated 36 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
PVT
3
3
0
0
+1.617
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RJS
09 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 39 runs
CNN
11 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
GJ
12 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 1 wicket
HDY
14 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
CNN
16 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
JSG
18 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
UPS
19 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
2
UPS
2
2
0
0
+1.182
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
JSG
08 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 2 runs
RJS
11 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 8 wickets
DDS
13 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
HDY
16 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
GJ
17 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
PVT
19 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
CNN
20 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
3
HDY
3
2
1
0
+0.074
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CNN
09 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 20 runs
GJ
10 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 5 runs
JSG
12 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 1 wicket
PVT
14 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
UPS
16 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
DDS
18 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
RJS
21 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
4
JSG
2
1
1
0
+0.490
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
UPS
08 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 2 runs
HDY
12 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 1 wicket
DDS
14 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
DDS
17 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
PVT
18 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
RJS
20 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
GJ
21 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
5
GJ
3
1
2
0
+1.033
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DDS
08 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 68 runs
HDY
10 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 5 runs
PVT
12 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 1 wicket
RJS
13 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
CNN
15 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
UPS
17 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
JSG
21 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
6
CNN
2
0
2
0
-1.925
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
HDY
09 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 20 runs
DDS
10 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 9 wickets
PVT
11 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
GJ
15 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
PVT
16 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
RJS
19 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
UPS
20 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
7
RJS
2
0
2
0
-2.254
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PVT
09 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 39 runs
UPS
11 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 8 wickets
GJ
13 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
DDS
15 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
CNN
19 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
JSG
20 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
HDY
21 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
8
DDS
1
0
1
0
-3.400
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GJ
08 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 68 runs
CNN
10 Jun
Bardoli
undefined beat undefined by 9 wickets
UPS
13 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
JSG
14 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
RJS
15 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
JSG
17 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
HDY
18 Jun
Bardoli
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
