DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
2nd Semi-Final
DVD
201/8
(20)
ADK
196/9
(20)
Match Details
Match
2nd Semi-Final, T20, DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
Match Start Time
02 Sep, 2025
,
5:00 PM
Stadium/Venue
ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Match Officials
T Alex (On Field), Ali Kamran (On Field), No Referee (referee)
Point Table
Updated 20 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
SWD
5
3
2
0
+1.194
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ADK
25 Aug
Dubai
ADK beat SWD by 4 wickets
DVD
26 Aug
Dubai
DVD beat SWD by 3 wickets
GGD
29 Aug
Dubai
SWD beat GGD by 5 wickets
DCD
31 Aug
Dubai
SWD beat DCD by 7 wickets
MED
01 Sep
Dubai
SWD beat MED by 4 wickets
2
ADK
5
3
2
0
+0.405
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SWD
25 Aug
Dubai
ADK beat SWD by 4 wickets
MED
26 Aug
Dubai
ADK beat MED by 73 runs
DCD
29 Aug
Dubai
ADK beat DCD by 7 wickets
DVD
31 Aug
Dubai
DVD beat ADK by 22 runs
GGD
01 Sep
Dubai
GGD beat ADK by 5 wickets
3
DVD
5
3
2
0
+0.074
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DCD
24 Aug
Dubai
DVD beat DCD by 1 wicket
SWD
26 Aug
Dubai
DVD beat SWD by 3 wickets
GGD
27 Aug
Dubai
GGD beat DVD by 6 runs
MED
30 Aug
Dubai
MED beat DVD by 11 runs (DLS method)
ADK
31 Aug
Dubai
DVD beat ADK by 22 runs
4
GGD
5
3
2
0
-0.174
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MED
24 Aug
Dubai
GGD beat MED by 2 wickets
DCD
25 Aug
Dubai
DCD beat GGD by 5 runs
DVD
27 Aug
Dubai
GGD beat DVD by 6 runs
SWD
29 Aug
Dubai
SWD beat GGD by 5 wickets
ADK
01 Sep
Dubai
GGD beat ADK by 5 wickets
5
MED
5
2
3
0
-0.377
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GGD
24 Aug
Dubai
GGD beat MED by 2 wickets
ADK
26 Aug
Dubai
ADK beat MED by 73 runs
DCD
27 Aug
Dubai
MED beat DCD by 42 runs
DVD
30 Aug
Dubai
MED beat DVD by 11 runs (DLS method)
SWD
01 Sep
Dubai
SWD beat MED by 4 wickets
6
DCD
5
1
4
0
-1.217
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DVD
24 Aug
Dubai
DVD beat DCD by 1 wicket
GGD
25 Aug
Dubai
DCD beat GGD by 5 runs
MED
27 Aug
Dubai
MED beat DCD by 42 runs
ADK
29 Aug
Dubai
ADK beat DCD by 7 wickets
SWD
31 Aug
Dubai
SWD beat DCD by 7 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
DVD vs ADK
