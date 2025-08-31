HOME
Delhi Premier League, 2025
Final
CDK
173/7
(20)
WDL
175/4
(18)
Info
Live
Scorecard
Videos
Squad
Match Details
Match
Final, T20, Delhi Premier League, 2025
Match Start Time
31 Aug, 2025
,
1:30 PM
Stadium/Venue
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India
Match Officials
Gayathri Venugopalan (On Field), Vikas Dalal (On Field), Manu Nayyar (referee)
Point Table
Updated 25 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
CDK
10
7
2
1
+2.669
15
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NDS
03 Aug
Delhi
CDK beat NDS by 8 wickets
NDT
04 Aug
Delhi
CDK beat NDT by 9 wickets
SDS
07 Aug
Delhi
CDK beat SDS by 9 wickets
ODW
09 Aug
Delhi
Match Abandoned
ODW
12 Aug
Delhi
CDK beat ODW by 12 runs
NDS
16 Aug
Delhi
CDK beat NDS by 15 runs
WDL
21 Aug
Delhi
WDL beat CDK by 3 runs
NDT
24 Aug
Delhi
NDT beat CDK by 9 wickets (DLS method)
PD
25 Aug
Delhi
CDK beat PD by 104 runs (DLS method)
EDR
27 Aug
Delhi
CDK beat EDR by 62 runs
2
EDR
10
6
2
2
-0.197
14
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SDS
02 Aug
Delhi
EDR beat SDS by 5 wickets
WDL
04 Aug
Delhi
WDL beat EDR by 7 wickets
NDT
06 Aug
Delhi
EDR beat NDT by 7 wickets
ODW
08 Aug
Delhi
EDR beat ODW by 5 wickets
SDS
09 Aug
Delhi
Match Abandoned
WDL
10 Aug
Delhi
EDR beat WDL by 2 runs
PD
12 Aug
Delhi
EDR beat PD by 5 wickets
PD
19 Aug
Delhi
EDR beat PD by 21 runs
NDS
23 Aug
Delhi
Match Abandoned
CDK
27 Aug
Delhi
CDK beat EDR by 62 runs
3
WDL
10
4
3
3
+0.501
11
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
EDR
04 Aug
Delhi
WDL beat EDR by 7 wickets
SDS
05 Aug
Delhi
WDL beat SDS by 8 wickets
PD
07 Aug
Delhi
PD beat WDL by 15 runs
EDR
10 Aug
Delhi
EDR beat WDL by 2 runs
NDS
11 Aug
Delhi
NDS beat WDL by 11 runs
NDT
16 Aug
Delhi
WDL beat NDT by 15 runs (DLS method)
CDK
21 Aug
Delhi
WDL beat CDK by 3 runs
PD
23 Aug
Delhi
Match Abandoned
SDS
25 Aug
Delhi
Match Abandoned
ODW
26 Aug
Delhi
Match Abandoned
4
SDS
10
4
3
3
-1.089
11
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
EDR
02 Aug
Delhi
EDR beat SDS by 5 wickets
WDL
05 Aug
Delhi
WDL beat SDS by 8 wickets
CDK
07 Aug
Delhi
CDK beat SDS by 9 wickets
EDR
09 Aug
Delhi
Match Abandoned
NDT
11 Aug
Delhi
SDS beat NDT by 3 wickets
ODW
15 Aug
Delhi
SDS beat ODW by 3 wickets
PD
17 Aug
Delhi
SDS beat PD by 46 runs
WDL
25 Aug
Delhi
Match Abandoned
NDS
26 Aug
Delhi
Match Abandoned
PD
27 Aug
Delhi
SDS beat PD by 8 wickets
5
NDT
10
5
5
0
+0.308
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ODW
03 Aug
Delhi
NDT beat ODW by 40 runs
CDK
04 Aug
Delhi
CDK beat NDT by 9 wickets
EDR
06 Aug
Delhi
EDR beat NDT by 7 wickets
PD
08 Aug
Delhi
PD beat NDT by 10 runs
SDS
11 Aug
Delhi
SDS beat NDT by 3 wickets
WDL
16 Aug
Delhi
WDL beat NDT by 15 runs (DLS method)
NDS
18 Aug
Delhi
NDT beat NDS by 8 wickets
ODW
22 Aug
Delhi
NDT beat ODW by 7 wickets
CDK
24 Aug
Delhi
NDT beat CDK by 9 wickets (DLS method)
NDS
28 Aug
Delhi
NDT beat NDS by 6 wickets
6
NDS
10
3
5
2
-0.454
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CDK
03 Aug
Delhi
CDK beat NDS by 8 wickets
ODW
06 Aug
Delhi
NDS beat ODW by 19 runs
PD
10 Aug
Delhi
NDS beat PD by 27 runs
WDL
11 Aug
Delhi
NDS beat WDL by 11 runs
CDK
16 Aug
Delhi
CDK beat NDS by 15 runs
NDT
18 Aug
Delhi
NDT beat NDS by 8 wickets
ODW
20 Aug
Delhi
ODW beat NDS by 7 wickets
EDR
23 Aug
Delhi
Match Abandoned
SDS
26 Aug
Delhi
Match Abandoned
NDT
28 Aug
Delhi
NDT beat NDS by 6 wickets
7
ODW
10
2
6
2
-0.191
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NDT
03 Aug
Delhi
NDT beat ODW by 40 runs
PD
05 Aug
Delhi
ODW beat PD by 82 runs
NDS
06 Aug
Delhi
NDS beat ODW by 19 runs
EDR
08 Aug
Delhi
EDR beat ODW by 5 wickets
CDK
09 Aug
Delhi
Match Abandoned
CDK
12 Aug
Delhi
CDK beat ODW by 12 runs
SDS
15 Aug
Delhi
SDS beat ODW by 3 wickets
NDS
20 Aug
Delhi
ODW beat NDS by 7 wickets
NDT
22 Aug
Delhi
NDT beat ODW by 7 wickets
WDL
26 Aug
Delhi
Match Abandoned
8
PD
10
2
7
1
-1.637
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ODW
05 Aug
Delhi
ODW beat PD by 82 runs
WDL
07 Aug
Delhi
PD beat WDL by 15 runs
NDT
08 Aug
Delhi
PD beat NDT by 10 runs
NDS
10 Aug
Delhi
NDS beat PD by 27 runs
EDR
12 Aug
Delhi
EDR beat PD by 5 wickets
SDS
17 Aug
Delhi
SDS beat PD by 46 runs
EDR
19 Aug
Delhi
EDR beat PD by 21 runs
WDL
23 Aug
Delhi
Match Abandoned
CDK
25 Aug
Delhi
CDK beat PD by 104 runs (DLS method)
SDS
27 Aug
Delhi
SDS beat PD by 8 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
Delhi Premier League, 2025
CDK vs WDL
