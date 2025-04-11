HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MOTOGP
Featured Tours
LIQUI MOLY GRAND PRIX OF GERMANY
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
Football
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
County Championship, 2025
NOR
496/10
(143.1)
LAN
351/9
228/10
Fantasy
Info
Scorecard
Squad
Match Details
Match
Test, County Championship, 2025
Match Start Time
11 Apr, 2025
,
10:00 AM
Stadium/Venue
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England
Match Officials
Richard Illingworth (On Field), Benjamin Debenham (On Field), Dean Cosker (referee)
Point Table
Updated 16 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
SUR
9
3
0
6
-
140
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ESS
04 Apr
Chelmsford
ESS drew with SUR
HAM
11 Apr
London
SUR drew with HAM
SUS
18 Apr
Hove
SUS drew with SUR
SOM
25 Apr
London
SUR beat SOM by 8 wickets
WAS
09 May
Birmingham
WAS drew with SUR
YOR
16 May
London
SUR beat YOR by an innings and 28 runs
ESS
23 May
London
SUR drew with ESS
WOR
22 Jun
Flagge Meadow, Worcester
SUR beat WOR by 9 wickets
DUR
29 Jun
London
SUR drew with DUR
YOR
22 Jul
Scarborough
Yet to play
DUR
29 Jul
Chester-le-Street
Yet to play
WAS
08 Sep
London
Yet to play
NOT
15 Sep
London
Yet to play
HAM
24 Sep
Southampton
Yet to play
2
NOT
9
4
1
4
-
139
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DUR
04 Apr
Nottingham
NOT beat DUR by 8 wickets
ESS
11 Apr
Nottingham
NOT drew with ESS
WAS
18 Apr
Birmingham
WAS drew with NOT
SUS
25 Apr
Nottingham
NOT beat SUS by 9 wickets
HAM
09 May
Nottingham
NOT beat HAM by 366 runs
DUR
16 May
Chester-le-Street
DUR beat NOT by 7 wickets
YOR
23 May
Leeds
NOT beat YOR by 163 runs
YOR
22 Jun
Nottingham
NOT drew with YOR
SOM
29 Jun
Taunton
SOM drew with NOT
HAM
22 Jul
Southampton
Yet to play
SOM
29 Jul
Nottingham
Yet to play
WOR
08 Sep
Flagge Meadow, Worcester
Yet to play
SUR
15 Sep
London
Yet to play
WAS
24 Sep
Nottingham
Yet to play
3
SUS
9
3
2
4
-
123
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WAS
04 Apr
Birmingham
WAS drew with SUS
SOM
11 Apr
Hove
SUS beat SOM by 260 runs
SUR
18 Apr
Hove
SUS drew with SUR
NOT
25 Apr
Nottingham
NOT beat SUS by 9 wickets
WOR
09 May
Hove
SUS beat WOR by 47 runs
SOM
16 May
Taunton
SOM beat SUS by 5 wickets
HAM
23 May
Southampton
SUS beat HAM by 9 wickets
DUR
22 Jun
Chester-le-Street
DUR drew with SUS
WAS
29 Jun
Hove
SUS drew with WAS
ESS
22 Jul
Hove
Yet to play
YOR
29 Jul
Scarborough
Yet to play
HAM
08 Sep
Hove
Yet to play
YOR
15 Sep
Hove
Yet to play
WOR
24 Sep
Flagge Meadow, Worcester
Yet to play
4
SOM
9
3
2
4
-
117
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WOR
04 Apr
Taunton
SOM drew with WOR
SUS
11 Apr
Hove
SUS beat SOM by 260 runs
HAM
18 Apr
Southampton
HAM drew with SOM
SUR
25 Apr
London
SUR beat SOM by 8 wickets
ESS
02 May
Taunton
SOM beat ESS by 3 wickets
SUS
16 May
Taunton
SOM beat SUS by 5 wickets
DUR
23 May
Chester-le-Street
SOM beat DUR by 7 wickets
WAS
22 Jun
Birmingham
WAS drew with SOM
NOT
29 Jun
Taunton
SOM drew with NOT
DUR
22 Jul
Taunton
Yet to play
NOT
29 Jul
Nottingham
Yet to play
YOR
08 Sep
Taunton
Yet to play
HAM
15 Sep
Taunton
Yet to play
ESS
24 Sep
Chelmsford
Yet to play
5
WAS
9
2
1
6
-
117
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SUS
04 Apr
Birmingham
WAS drew with SUS
DUR
11 Apr
Chester-le-Street
WAS beat DUR by 1 wicket
NOT
18 Apr
Birmingham
WAS drew with NOT
YOR
02 May
Leeds
WAS beat YOR by 5 wickets
SUR
09 May
Birmingham
WAS drew with SUR
HAM
16 May
Birmingham
HAM beat WAS by 89 runs
WOR
23 May
Flagge Meadow, Worcester
WOR drew with WAS
SOM
22 Jun
Birmingham
WAS drew with SOM
SUS
29 Jun
Hove
SUS drew with WAS
WOR
22 Jul
Birmingham
Yet to play
ESS
29 Jul
Chelmsford
Yet to play
SUR
08 Sep
London
Yet to play
ESS
15 Sep
Birmingham
Yet to play
NOT
24 Sep
Nottingham
Yet to play
6
DUR
9
2
3
4
-
108
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NOT
04 Apr
Nottingham
NOT beat DUR by 8 wickets
WAS
11 Apr
Chester-le-Street
WAS beat DUR by 1 wicket
YOR
18 Apr
Chester-le-Street
DUR drew with YOR
WOR
25 Apr
New Road, Worcester
DUR beat WOR by 6 wickets
HAM
02 May
Southampton
HAM drew with DUR
NOT
16 May
Chester-le-Street
DUR beat NOT by 7 wickets
SOM
23 May
Chester-le-Street
SOM beat DUR by 7 wickets
SUS
22 Jun
Chester-le-Street
DUR drew with SUS
SUR
29 Jun
London
SUR drew with DUR
SOM
22 Jul
Taunton
Yet to play
SUR
29 Jul
Chester-le-Street
Yet to play
ESS
08 Sep
Chelmsford
Yet to play
WOR
15 Sep
Chester-le-Street
Yet to play
YOR
24 Sep
Leeds
Yet to play
7
HAM
9
2
2
5
-
105
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
YOR
04 Apr
Southampton
HAM beat YOR by 5 wickets
SUR
11 Apr
London
SUR drew with HAM
SOM
18 Apr
Southampton
HAM drew with SOM
DUR
02 May
Southampton
HAM drew with DUR
NOT
09 May
Nottingham
NOT beat HAM by 366 runs
WAS
16 May
Birmingham
HAM beat WAS by 89 runs
SUS
23 May
Southampton
SUS beat HAM by 9 wickets
ESS
22 Jun
Chelmsford
ESS drew with HAM
WOR
29 Jun
Southampton
HAM drew with WOR
NOT
22 Jul
Southampton
Yet to play
WOR
29 Jul
Flagge Meadow, Worcester
Yet to play
SUS
08 Sep
Hove
Yet to play
SOM
15 Sep
Taunton
Yet to play
SUR
24 Sep
Southampton
Yet to play
8
YOR
9
2
4
3
-
91
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
HAM
04 Apr
Southampton
HAM beat YOR by 5 wickets
WOR
11 Apr
Leeds
YOR beat WOR by 504 runs
DUR
18 Apr
Chester-le-Street
DUR drew with YOR
WAS
02 May
Leeds
WAS beat YOR by 5 wickets
ESS
09 May
Chelmsford
ESS drew with YOR
SUR
16 May
London
SUR beat YOR by an innings and 28 runs
NOT
23 May
Leeds
NOT beat YOR by 163 runs
NOT
22 Jun
Nottingham
NOT drew with YOR
ESS
29 Jun
York
YOR beat ESS by 10 wickets
SUR
22 Jul
Scarborough
Yet to play
SUS
29 Jul
Scarborough
Yet to play
SOM
08 Sep
Taunton
Yet to play
SUS
15 Sep
Hove
Yet to play
DUR
24 Sep
Leeds
Yet to play
9
ESS
9
1
3
5
-
88
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SUR
04 Apr
Chelmsford
ESS drew with SUR
NOT
11 Apr
Nottingham
NOT drew with ESS
WOR
18 Apr
Chelmsford
ESS beat WOR by 28 runs
SOM
02 May
Taunton
SOM beat ESS by 3 wickets
YOR
09 May
Chelmsford
ESS drew with YOR
WOR
16 May
New Road, Worcester
WOR beat ESS by 225 runs
SUR
23 May
London
SUR drew with ESS
HAM
22 Jun
Chelmsford
ESS drew with HAM
YOR
29 Jun
York
YOR beat ESS by 10 wickets
SUS
22 Jul
Hove
Yet to play
WAS
29 Jul
Chelmsford
Yet to play
DUR
08 Sep
Chelmsford
Yet to play
WAS
15 Sep
Birmingham
Yet to play
SOM
24 Sep
Chelmsford
Yet to play
10
WOR
9
1
5
3
-
73
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SOM
04 Apr
Taunton
SOM drew with WOR
YOR
11 Apr
Leeds
YOR beat WOR by 504 runs
ESS
18 Apr
Chelmsford
ESS beat WOR by 28 runs
DUR
25 Apr
New Road, Worcester
DUR beat WOR by 6 wickets
SUS
09 May
Hove
SUS beat WOR by 47 runs
ESS
16 May
New Road, Worcester
WOR beat ESS by 225 runs
WAS
23 May
Flagge Meadow, Worcester
WOR drew with WAS
SUR
22 Jun
Flagge Meadow, Worcester
SUR beat WOR by 9 wickets
HAM
29 Jun
Southampton
HAM drew with WOR
WAS
22 Jul
Birmingham
Yet to play
HAM
29 Jul
Flagge Meadow, Worcester
Yet to play
NOT
08 Sep
Flagge Meadow, Worcester
Yet to play
DUR
15 Sep
Chester-le-Street
Yet to play
SUS
24 Sep
Flagge Meadow, Worcester
Yet to play
1
LEI
9
5
1
0
-
157
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GLA
04 Apr
Cardiff
LEI beat GLA by 10 wickets
DER
11 Apr
Leicester
LEI drew with DER
LAN
18 Apr
Manchester
LAN drew with LEI
GLO
25 Apr
Bristol
LEI beat GLO by 2 wickets
NOR
02 May
Leicester
LEI beat NOR by 132 runs
MID
16 May
London
LEI beat MID by 7 wickets
LAN
23 May
Leicester
LEI beat LAN by an innings and 3 runs
GLA
22 Jun
Leicester
LEI drew with GLA
MID
29 Jun
Leicester
MID beat LEI by an innings and 127 runs
DER
22 Jul
Derby
Yet to play
KET
29 Jul
Canterbury
Yet to play
GLO
08 Sep
Leicester
Yet to play
KET
15 Sep
Leicester
Yet to play
NOR
24 Sep
Northampton
Yet to play
2
DER
9
2
1
0
-
126
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GLO
04 Apr
Derby
DER beat GLO by 9 wickets
LEI
11 Apr
Leicester
LEI drew with DER
NOR
18 Apr
Derby
DER drew with NOR
MID
25 Apr
Derby
DER drew with MID
GLA
02 May
Cardiff
GLA drew with DER
LAN
16 May
Manchester
LAN drew with DER
KET
23 May
Derby
DER beat KET by an innings and 14 runs
GLO
22 Jun
Bristol
GLO drew with DER
LAN
29 Jun
Chesterfield
LAN beat DER by 261 runs
LEI
22 Jul
Derby
Yet to play
NOR
29 Jul
Northampton
Yet to play
MID
08 Sep
London
Yet to play
GLA
15 Sep
Derby
Yet to play
KET
24 Sep
Canterbury
Yet to play
3
GLA
9
3
2
0
-
124
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LEI
04 Apr
Cardiff
LEI beat GLA by 10 wickets
GLO
11 Apr
Bristol
GLO drew with GLA
MID
18 Apr
London
MID beat GLA by 9 wickets
DER
02 May
Cardiff
GLA drew with DER
KET
09 May
Canterbury
GLA beat KET by an innings and 161 runs
NOR
16 May
Cardiff
GLA beat NOR by 8 wickets
MID
23 May
Cardiff
GLA beat MID by 10 wickets
LEI
22 Jun
Leicester
LEI drew with GLA
GLO
29 Jun
Cardiff
GLA drew with GLO
KET
22 Jul
Cardiff
Yet to play
LAN
29 Jul
Manchester
Yet to play
NOR
08 Sep
Northampton
Yet to play
DER
15 Sep
Derby
Yet to play
LAN
24 Sep
Cardiff
Yet to play
4
GLO
9
1
2
0
-
111
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DER
04 Apr
Derby
DER beat GLO by 9 wickets
GLA
11 Apr
Bristol
GLO drew with GLA
KET
18 Apr
Canterbury
KET drew with GLO
LEI
25 Apr
Bristol
LEI beat GLO by 2 wickets
LAN
02 May
Manchester
LAN drew with GLO
KET
16 May
Bristol
GLO beat KET by 3 wickets
NOR
23 May
Northampton
NOR drew with GLO
DER
22 Jun
Bristol
GLO drew with DER
GLA
29 Jun
Cardiff
GLA drew with GLO
LAN
22 Jul
Cheltenham
Yet to play
MID
29 Jul
Cheltenham
Yet to play
LEI
08 Sep
Leicester
Yet to play
NOR
15 Sep
Bristol
Yet to play
MID
24 Sep
London
Yet to play
5
NOR
9
2
3
0
-
108
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KET
04 Apr
Northampton
KET beat NOR by 145 runs
LAN
11 Apr
Manchester
LAN drew with NOR
DER
18 Apr
Derby
DER drew with NOR
LEI
02 May
Leicester
LEI beat NOR by 132 runs
LAN
09 May
Northampton
NOR beat LAN by 70 runs
GLA
16 May
Cardiff
GLA beat NOR by 8 wickets
GLO
23 May
Northampton
NOR drew with GLO
MID
22 Jun
Northampton
NOR beat MID by 4 wickets
KET
29 Jun
Canterbury
KET drew with NOR
MID
22 Jul
Northwood
Yet to play
DER
29 Jul
Northampton
Yet to play
GLA
08 Sep
Northampton
Yet to play
GLO
15 Sep
Bristol
Yet to play
LEI
24 Sep
Northampton
Yet to play
6
LAN
9
1
2
0
-
102
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MID
04 Apr
London
MID drew with LAN
NOR
11 Apr
Manchester
LAN drew with NOR
LEI
18 Apr
Manchester
LAN drew with LEI
GLO
02 May
Manchester
LAN drew with GLO
NOR
09 May
Northampton
NOR beat LAN by 70 runs
DER
16 May
Manchester
LAN drew with DER
LEI
23 May
Leicester
LEI beat LAN by an innings and 3 runs
KET
22 Jun
Blackpool
LAN drew with KET
DER
29 Jun
Chesterfield
LAN beat DER by 261 runs
GLO
22 Jul
Cheltenham
Yet to play
GLA
29 Jul
Manchester
Yet to play
KET
08 Sep
Canterbury
Yet to play
MID
15 Sep
Manchester
Yet to play
GLA
24 Sep
Cardiff
Yet to play
7
MID
9
3
4
0
-
99
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LAN
04 Apr
London
MID drew with LAN
KET
11 Apr
Canterbury
KET beat MID by 8 wickets
GLA
18 Apr
London
MID beat GLA by 9 wickets
DER
25 Apr
Derby
DER drew with MID
KET
02 May
London
MID beat KET by 2 wickets
LEI
16 May
London
LEI beat MID by 7 wickets
GLA
23 May
Cardiff
GLA beat MID by 10 wickets
NOR
22 Jun
Northampton
NOR beat MID by 4 wickets
LEI
29 Jun
Leicester
MID beat LEI by an innings and 127 runs
NOR
22 Jul
Northwood
Yet to play
GLO
29 Jul
Cheltenham
Yet to play
DER
08 Sep
London
Yet to play
LAN
15 Sep
Manchester
Yet to play
GLO
24 Sep
London
Yet to play
8
KET
9
2
4
0
-
89
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NOR
04 Apr
Northampton
KET beat NOR by 145 runs
MID
11 Apr
Canterbury
KET beat MID by 8 wickets
GLO
18 Apr
Canterbury
KET drew with GLO
MID
02 May
London
MID beat KET by 2 wickets
GLA
09 May
Canterbury
GLA beat KET by an innings and 161 runs
GLO
16 May
Bristol
GLO beat KET by 3 wickets
DER
23 May
Derby
DER beat KET by an innings and 14 runs
LAN
22 Jun
Blackpool
LAN drew with KET
NOR
29 Jun
Canterbury
KET drew with NOR
GLA
22 Jul
Cardiff
Yet to play
LEI
29 Jul
Canterbury
Yet to play
LAN
08 Sep
Canterbury
Yet to play
LEI
15 Sep
Leicester
Yet to play
DER
24 Sep
Canterbury
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
County Championship, 2025
NOR vs LAN
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Global Super League, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.