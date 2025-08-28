Fancode logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
poster url for video

Chandigarh Kings beat Altruistian by 18 runs | Match 1

tour logo
Panchkula Bashers beat Dr Morepen Dazzlers by 6 wickets | Match 6
Altruistian beat Talanoa Tigers by 5 wickets | Match 5
Manan Vohra's 56 off 30 | Match 5
Capital Strikers beat Panchkula Bashers by 8 runs | Match 4
Chandigarh Kings beat Talanoa Tigers by 32 runs | Match 3
Capital Strikers beat Dr Morepen Dazzlers by 23 runs | Match 2
Chandigarh Kings beat Altruistian by 18 runs | Match 1
Taranpreet Singh's 5 for 9 | Match 6
Nehal Pajni's 58 off 41 | Match 5
Arjit Singh's 63* off 33 | Match 4
Shivam Bhambri's 86 off 38 | Match 3
Aarush Bhandari's 58* off 31 | Match 3
Bhagmender Lather's 50 off 31 | Match 2
Jaskirat Mehra's 4 for 20 | Match 2
Sunny Singh's 4 for 22 | Match 2
Nikhil Kumar's 3 for 29 | Match 2
Nikhil Thakur's 61* off 33 | Match 1
tour logo
play-store

Laliga 2025-26 football vertical banner

LALIGA 2025-26

F1 heineken dutch grand prix 2025 formula1 vertical banner

F1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025

Sri lanka tour of zimbabwe, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

Cafa nations cup 2025 football vertical banner

CAFA Nations Cup 2025

Caribbean premier league, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Caribbean Premier League, 2025

logo
footer-fc-logo
play-store-logoapp-store-logo