Chandigarh Premier League T20 Tournament, 2025
Match 13
PKB
201/8
(20)
CDK
204/6
(19)
Info
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 13, T20, Chandigarh Premier League T20 Tournament, 2025
Match Start Time
12 Sep, 2025
,
8:45 AM
Stadium/Venue
Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh, India
Match Officials
Rozal Batra (On Field), Naresh Kumar (On Field), Vineet Jain (referee)
Point Table
Updated 10 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
CDK
10
5
0
5
+1.701
15
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ALT
28 Aug
Chandigarh
CDK beat ALT by 18 runs
TLT
29 Aug
Chandigarh
CDK beat TLT by 32 runs
DMD
31 Aug
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
PKB
01 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
CST
03 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
DMD
04 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
PKB
06 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
ALT
07 Sep
Chandigarh
CDK beat ALT by 6 wickets
TLT
09 Sep
Chandigarh
CDK beat TLT by 7 wickets
CST
10 Sep
Chandigarh
CDK beat CST by 8 wickets
2
CST
10
6
1
3
+1.093
15
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DMD
28 Aug
Chandigarh
CST beat DMD by 23 runs
PKB
29 Aug
Chandigarh
CST beat PKB by 8 runs
ALT
31 Aug
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
TLT
01 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
CDK
03 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
TLT
05 Sep
Chandigarh
CST beat TLT by 55 runs
DMD
07 Sep
Chandigarh
CST beat DMD by 29 runs
ALT
08 Sep
Chandigarh
CST beat ALT by 4 wickets
CDK
10 Sep
Chandigarh
CDK beat CST by 8 wickets
PKB
11 Sep
Chandigarh
CST beat PKB by 9 wickets
3
PKB
10
4
2
4
+0.728
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CST
29 Aug
Chandigarh
CST beat PKB by 8 runs
DMD
30 Aug
Chandigarh
PKB beat DMD by 6 wickets
CDK
01 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
ALT
02 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
TLT
04 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
ALT
05 Sep
Chandigarh
PKB beat ALT by 57 runs
CDK
06 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
TLT
08 Sep
Chandigarh
PKB beat TLT by 6 wickets
DMD
10 Sep
Chandigarh
PKB beat DMD by 21 runs
CST
11 Sep
Chandigarh
CST beat PKB by 9 wickets
4
ALT
10
3
4
3
-0.383
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CDK
28 Aug
Chandigarh
CDK beat ALT by 18 runs
TLT
30 Aug
Chandigarh
ALT beat TLT by 5 wickets
CST
31 Aug
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
PKB
02 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
DMD
03 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
PKB
05 Sep
Chandigarh
PKB beat ALT by 57 runs
CDK
07 Sep
Chandigarh
CDK beat ALT by 6 wickets
CST
08 Sep
Chandigarh
CST beat ALT by 4 wickets
DMD
09 Sep
Chandigarh
ALT beat DMD by 7 wickets
TLT
11 Sep
Chandigarh
ALT beat TLT by 18 runs
5
DMD
10
0
5
5
-1.412
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CST
28 Aug
Chandigarh
CST beat DMD by 23 runs
PKB
30 Aug
Chandigarh
PKB beat DMD by 6 wickets
CDK
31 Aug
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
TLT
02 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
ALT
03 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
CDK
04 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
TLT
06 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
CST
07 Sep
Chandigarh
CST beat DMD by 29 runs
ALT
09 Sep
Chandigarh
ALT beat DMD by 7 wickets
PKB
10 Sep
Chandigarh
PKB beat DMD by 21 runs
6
TLT
10
0
6
4
-1.639
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CDK
29 Aug
Chandigarh
CDK beat TLT by 32 runs
ALT
30 Aug
Chandigarh
ALT beat TLT by 5 wickets
CST
01 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
DMD
02 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
PKB
04 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
CST
05 Sep
Chandigarh
CST beat TLT by 55 runs
DMD
06 Sep
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
PKB
08 Sep
Chandigarh
PKB beat TLT by 6 wickets
CDK
09 Sep
Chandigarh
CDK beat TLT by 7 wickets
ALT
11 Sep
Chandigarh
ALT beat TLT by 18 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Chandigarh Premier League T20 Tournament, 2025
PKB vs CDK
