Chandigarh Premier League T20 Tournament, 2025
Match 1
CDK
ALT
140/6
(15)
Info
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 1, T20, Chandigarh Premier League T20 Tournament, 2025
Match Start Time
28 Aug, 2025
,
4:30 AM
Stadium/Venue
Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh, India
Match Officials
Naresh Kumar (On Field), Madan Joshi (On Field), Vineet Jain (referee)
Point Table
Updated 17 hrs ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
CDK
3
2
0
0
+1.852
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ALT
28 Aug
Chandigarh
CDK beat ALT by 18 runs
TLT
29 Aug
Chandigarh
CDK beat TLT by 32 runs
DMD
31 Aug
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
PKB
01 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
CST
03 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
DMD
04 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
PKB
06 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
ALT
07 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
TLT
09 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
CST
10 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
2
CST
3
2
0
0
+0.939
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DMD
28 Aug
Chandigarh
CST beat DMD by 23 runs
PKB
29 Aug
Chandigarh
CST beat PKB by 8 runs
ALT
31 Aug
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
TLT
01 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
CDK
03 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
TLT
05 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
DMD
07 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
ALT
08 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
CDK
10 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
PKB
11 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
3
ALT
3
1
1
0
-0.060
3
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CDK
28 Aug
Chandigarh
CDK beat ALT by 18 runs
TLT
30 Aug
Chandigarh
ALT beat TLT by 5 wickets
CST
31 Aug
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
PKB
02 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
DMD
03 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
PKB
05 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
CDK
07 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
CST
08 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
DMD
09 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
TLT
11 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
4
PKB
2
1
1
0
+0.503
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CST
29 Aug
Chandigarh
CST beat PKB by 8 runs
DMD
30 Aug
Chandigarh
PKB beat DMD by 6 wickets
CDK
01 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
ALT
02 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
TLT
04 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
ALT
05 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
CDK
06 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
TLT
08 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
DMD
10 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
CST
11 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
5
DMD
3
0
2
0
-1.361
1
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CST
28 Aug
Chandigarh
CST beat DMD by 23 runs
PKB
30 Aug
Chandigarh
PKB beat DMD by 6 wickets
CDK
31 Aug
Chandigarh
Match Abandoned
TLT
02 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
ALT
03 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
CDK
04 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
TLT
06 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
CST
07 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
ALT
09 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
PKB
10 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
6
TLT
2
0
2
0
-1.593
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CDK
29 Aug
Chandigarh
CDK beat TLT by 32 runs
ALT
30 Aug
Chandigarh
ALT beat TLT by 5 wickets
CST
01 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
DMD
02 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
PKB
04 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
CST
05 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
DMD
06 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
PKB
08 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
CDK
09 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
ALT
11 Sep
Chandigarh
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
