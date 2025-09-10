Fancode logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
poster url for video

Toss! Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl

tour logo
Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 3 wickets | Final
Trinbago Knight Riders beat Saint Lucia Kings by 56 runs | Qualifier 2
Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Saint Lucia Kings by 14 runs | Qualifier 1
Trinbago Knight Riders beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by 9 wickets | Eliminator
Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Barbados Royals by 64 runs | Match 30
Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Saint Lucia Kings by 2 wickets | Match 29
Barbados Royals beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 7 wickets | Match 28
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots beat Barbados Royals by 1 run | Match 27
Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Barbados Royals by 4 wickets | Match 21
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 4 wickets | Match 26
ASTOUNDING! Akeal Hosein guided TKR home in style
CHAMPIONS of the Caribbean! TKR lift their 5th CPL title
Double Strike! Tahir bamboozled Pollard, Russell in Final
Imran Tahir's 3 for 34 | Final
Saurabh Netravalkar's 3 for 25 | Final
Safe Hands! Saurabh Netravalkar nailed a brilliant catch
6646! Dre Russ sent shockwaves across Guyana
4444! Tim Seifert pummeled Saurabh Netravalkar
6444! Pooran set the stage for the Knight Riders
On Fire! Pooran blazed to his fourth fifty of the season

logo
footer-fc-logo
play-store-logoapp-store-logo