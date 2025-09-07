Fancode logo
Six! Hetmyer Just Clears The Square Leg Fielder For A Biggie

tour logo
Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 3 wickets | Final
Trinbago Knight Riders beat Saint Lucia Kings by 56 runs | Qualifier 2
Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Saint Lucia Kings by 14 runs | Qualifier 1
Trinbago Knight Riders beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by 9 wickets | Eliminator
Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Barbados Royals by 64 runs | Match 30
Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Saint Lucia Kings by 2 wickets | Match 29
Barbados Royals beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 7 wickets | Match 28
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots beat Barbados Royals by 1 run | Match 27
Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Barbados Royals by 4 wickets | Match 21
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 4 wickets | Match 26
ASTOUNDING! Akeal Hosein guided TKR home in style
CHAMPIONS of the Caribbean! TKR lift their 5th CPL title
Double Strike! Tahir bamboozled Pollard, Russell in Final
Imran Tahir's 3 for 34 | Final
Saurabh Netravalkar's 3 for 25 | Final
Safe Hands! Saurabh Netravalkar nailed a brilliant catch
6646! Dre Russ sent shockwaves across Guyana
4444! Tim Seifert pummeled Saurabh Netravalkar
6444! Pooran set the stage for the Knight Riders
On Fire! Pooran blazed to his fourth fifty of the season
Episode 34: TKR clinch record fifth CPL title
Episode 33: TKR knock defending champions out of CPL
Episode 32: Guyana make it to their third CPL Final in a row
Episode 31: Trinbago smash Falcons to make it to Qualifier 2
Episode 30: Guyana pip TKR to finish second
Episode 29: Guyana seal top 4 spot
Episode 28: Royals dent Riders' top 2 hopes
Episode 27: Patriots knock Royals out; Keep Playoffs hopes alive
Episode 26: Falcons down Guyana to clinch playoffs spot
Episode 25: All to play for as CPL league stage enters its final week
Dressing Room Diaries: Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings | Episode 4
When the world's strongest man became a Royal
Dressing Room Diaries: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals | Episode 3
Building the greatest T20 line up of all time ft. Brandon King
Skipper Rovman Powell on the upcoming blockbuster fixture | TKR vs BR
Dressing Room Diaries: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals | Episode 2
Dressing Room Diaries: Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals | Episode 1
