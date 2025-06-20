HOME
Bengal Pro T20 league, 2025
Match 15
LSKT
160/8
(20)
SRT
146/9
(20)
Fantasy
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 19, T20, Bengal Pro T20 league, 2025
Match Start Time
20 Jun, 2025
,
1:30 PM
Stadium/Venue
Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India
Match Officials
Abhijit Bhattacharya (On Field), Soham Chowdhury (On Field), Arindam Sarkar (referee)
Point Table
Updated 22 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
HD
7
5
2
0
-0.018
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MK
13 Jun
Kolkata
HD beat MK by 5 wickets
SSM
15 Jun
Kolkata
SSM beat HD by 62 runs
LSKT
18 Jun
Kolkata
HD beat LSKT by 40 runs
RMW
19 Jun
Kolkata
HD beat RMW by 5 wickets
SSS
21 Jun
Kolkata
SSS beat HD by 5 wickets
AHW
24 Jun
Kolkata
HD beat AHW by 3 wickets
SRT
25 Jun
Kolkata
HD beat SRT by 18 runs
2
LSKT
7
4
2
1
+0.380
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RMW
12 Jun
Kolkata
RMW beat LSKT by 57 runs (DLS method)
AHW
14 Jun
Kolkata
LSKT beat AHW by 36 runs
SSS
16 Jun
Kolkata
Match Abandoned
HD
18 Jun
Kolkata
HD beat LSKT by 40 runs
SRT
20 Jun
Kolkata
LSKT beat SRT by 14 runs
SSM
21 Jun
Kolkata
LSKT beat SSM by 73 runs
MK
23 Jun
Kolkata
LSKT beat MK by 11 runs (DLS method)
SSS
26 Jun
Kolkata
Match Abandoned
3
AHW
7
4
3
0
+0.471
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SSS
12 Jun
Kolkata
AHW beat SSS by 4 wickets
LSKT
14 Jun
Kolkata
LSKT beat AHW by 36 runs
RMW
16 Jun
Kolkata
AHW beat RMW by 6 wickets
MK
17 Jun
Kolkata
Match Abandoned
SSM
20 Jun
Kolkata
AHW beat SSM by 10 runs
SRT
22 Jun
Kolkata
AHW beat SRT by 69 runs
HD
24 Jun
Kolkata
HD beat AHW by 3 wickets
MK
26 Jun
Kolkata
MK beat AHW by 5 runs (DLS method)
4
MK
7
4
3
0
+0.057
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SSM
11 Jun
Kolkata
MK beat SSM by 7 wickets
HD
13 Jun
Kolkata
HD beat MK by 5 wickets
SRT
15 Jun
Kolkata
MK beat SRT by 5 wickets
AHW
17 Jun
Kolkata
Match Abandoned
SSS
19 Jun
Kolkata
SSS beat MK by 61 runs
RMW
22 Jun
Kolkata
MK beat RMW by 37 runs
LSKT
23 Jun
Kolkata
LSKT beat MK by 11 runs (DLS method)
AHW
26 Jun
Kolkata
MK beat AHW by 5 runs (DLS method)
5
SSM
7
4
3
0
-0.338
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MK
11 Jun
Kolkata
MK beat SSM by 7 wickets
SRT
13 Jun
Kolkata
SSM beat SRT by 2 runs (DLS method)
HD
15 Jun
Kolkata
SSM beat HD by 62 runs
SSS
17 Jun
Kolkata
Match Abandoned
AHW
20 Jun
Kolkata
AHW beat SSM by 10 runs
LSKT
21 Jun
Kolkata
LSKT beat SSM by 73 runs
RMW
24 Jun
Kolkata
SSM beat RMW by 3 wickets
SSS
25 Jun
Kolkata
SSM beat SSS by 5 runs (DLS method)
6
RMW
7
2
4
1
+0.216
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LSKT
12 Jun
Kolkata
RMW beat LSKT by 57 runs (DLS method)
SSS
14 Jun
Kolkata
RMW beat SSS by 8 wickets
AHW
16 Jun
Kolkata
AHW beat RMW by 6 wickets
SRT
18 Jun
Kolkata
Match Abandoned
HD
19 Jun
Kolkata
HD beat RMW by 5 wickets
MK
22 Jun
Kolkata
MK beat RMW by 37 runs
SSM
24 Jun
Kolkata
SSM beat RMW by 3 wickets
SRT
26 Jun
Kolkata
Match Abandoned
7
SSS
7
2
4
1
+0.164
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
AHW
12 Jun
Kolkata
AHW beat SSS by 4 wickets
RMW
14 Jun
Kolkata
RMW beat SSS by 8 wickets
LSKT
16 Jun
Kolkata
Match Abandoned
SSM
17 Jun
Kolkata
Match Abandoned
MK
19 Jun
Kolkata
SSS beat MK by 61 runs
HD
21 Jun
Kolkata
SSS beat HD by 5 wickets
SRT
23 Jun
Kolkata
SRT beat SSS by 9 wickets
SSM
25 Jun
Kolkata
SSM beat SSS by 5 runs (DLS method)
LSKT
26 Jun
Kolkata
Match Abandoned
8
SRT
7
1
5
1
-0.886
3
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SSM
13 Jun
Kolkata
SSM beat SRT by 2 runs (DLS method)
MK
15 Jun
Kolkata
MK beat SRT by 5 wickets
RMW
18 Jun
Kolkata
Match Abandoned
LSKT
20 Jun
Kolkata
LSKT beat SRT by 14 runs
AHW
22 Jun
Kolkata
AHW beat SRT by 69 runs
SSS
23 Jun
Kolkata
SRT beat SSS by 9 wickets
HD
25 Jun
Kolkata
HD beat SRT by 18 runs
RMW
26 Jun
Kolkata
Match Abandoned
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
