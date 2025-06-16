HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MOTOGP
Featured Tours
LIQUI MOLY GRAND PRIX OF GERMANY
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
Football
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
Baroda Premier League, 2025
Match 3
ASV
99/3
(7)
APT
73/8
(7)
Fantasy
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 3, T20, Baroda Premier League, 2025
Match Start Time
16 Jun, 2025
,
1:15 PM
Stadium/Venue
BCA Stadium, Vadodara, India
Match Officials
Chirag Shah (On Field), Ajitesh Argal (On Field)
Point Table
Updated 22 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
AWS
8
6
1
1
+1.164
13
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ASV
18 Jun
Vadodara
AWS beat ASV by 15 runs (VJD method)
APT
21 Jun
Vadodara
APT beat AWS by 17 runs
PTP
22 Jun
Vadodara
AWS beat PTP by 43 runs
PTP
25 Jun
Vadodara
AWS beat PTP by 9 wickets
DDZ
25 Jun
Vadodara
Match Abandoned
DDZ
26 Jun
Vadodara
AWS beat DDZ by 7 wickets
APT
26 Jun
Vadodara
AWS beat APT by 8 wickets
ASV
26 Jun
Vadodara
AWS beat ASV by 10 wickets
2
ASV
8
5
3
0
+0.991
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DDZ
15 Jun
Vadodara
ASV beat DDZ by 49 runs
APT
16 Jun
Vadodara
ASV beat APT by 26 runs
AWS
18 Jun
Vadodara
AWS beat ASV by 15 runs (VJD method)
PTP
19 Jun
Vadodara
PTP beat ASV by 41 runs
PTP
24 Jun
Vadodara
ASV beat PTP by 4 runs
APT
25 Jun
Vadodara
ASV beat APT by 34 runs
DDZ
26 Jun
Vadodara
ASV beat DDZ by 27 runs
AWS
26 Jun
Vadodara
AWS beat ASV by 10 wickets
3
APT
8
4
4
0
-0.450
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ASV
16 Jun
Vadodara
ASV beat APT by 26 runs
PTP
18 Jun
Vadodara
APT beat PTP by 6 wickets
DDZ
19 Jun
Vadodara
APT beat DDZ by 9 runs
PTP
20 Jun
Vadodara
PTP beat APT by 5 wickets
AWS
21 Jun
Vadodara
APT beat AWS by 17 runs
ASV
25 Jun
Vadodara
ASV beat APT by 34 runs
AWS
26 Jun
Vadodara
AWS beat APT by 8 wickets
DDZ
26 Jun
Vadodara
APT beat DDZ by 9 wickets
4
PTP
8
2
5
1
-0.291
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DDZ
17 Jun
Vadodara
DDZ beat PTP by 5 wickets (VJD method)
APT
18 Jun
Vadodara
APT beat PTP by 6 wickets
ASV
19 Jun
Vadodara
PTP beat ASV by 41 runs
APT
20 Jun
Vadodara
PTP beat APT by 5 wickets
AWS
22 Jun
Vadodara
AWS beat PTP by 43 runs
ASV
24 Jun
Vadodara
ASV beat PTP by 4 runs
AWS
25 Jun
Vadodara
AWS beat PTP by 9 wickets
DDZ
25 Jun
Vadodara
Match Abandoned
5
DDZ
8
1
5
2
-1.392
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ASV
15 Jun
Vadodara
ASV beat DDZ by 49 runs
PTP
17 Jun
Vadodara
DDZ beat PTP by 5 wickets (VJD method)
APT
19 Jun
Vadodara
APT beat DDZ by 9 runs
PTP
25 Jun
Vadodara
Match Abandoned
AWS
25 Jun
Vadodara
Match Abandoned
AWS
26 Jun
Vadodara
AWS beat DDZ by 7 wickets
ASV
26 Jun
Vadodara
ASV beat DDZ by 27 runs
APT
26 Jun
Vadodara
APT beat DDZ by 9 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
Baroda Premier League, 2025
ASV vs APT
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Global Super League, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.