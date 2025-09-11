HOME
Asia Cup, 2025
Match 3
HK
143/7
(20)
BAN
144/3
(17.4)
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 3, T20, Asia Cup, 2025
Match Start Time
11 Sep, 2025
,
2:30 PM
Stadium/Venue
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Match Officials
Raveendra Wimalasiri (On Field), Rohan Pandit (On Field), Sir Richardson (referee)
Point Table
Updated 1 day ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
Super Four:
1
IND
1
1
0
0
+0.689
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PAK
21 Sep
Dubai
IND beat PAK by 6 wickets
BAN
24 Sep
Dubai
Yet to play
SL
26 Sep
Dubai
Yet to play
2
BAN
1
1
0
0
+0.121
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SL
20 Sep
Dubai
BAN beat SL by 4 wickets
IND
24 Sep
Dubai
Yet to play
PAK
25 Sep
Dubai
Yet to play
3
SL
1
0
1
0
-0.121
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BAN
20 Sep
Dubai
BAN beat SL by 4 wickets
PAK
23 Sep
Abu Dhabi
Yet to play
IND
26 Sep
Dubai
Yet to play
4
PAK
1
0
1
0
-0.689
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
IND
21 Sep
Dubai
IND beat PAK by 6 wickets
SL
23 Sep
Abu Dhabi
Yet to play
BAN
25 Sep
Dubai
Yet to play
Group: A
1
IND
3
3
0
0
+3.547
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
UAE
10 Sep
Dubai
IND beat UAE by 9 wickets
PAK
14 Sep
Dubai
IND beat PAK by 7 wickets
OMN
19 Sep
Abu Dhabi
IND beat OMN by 21 runs
2
PAK
3
2
1
0
+1.790
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
OMN
12 Sep
Dubai
PAK beat OMN by 93 runs
IND
14 Sep
Dubai
IND beat PAK by 7 wickets
UAE
17 Sep
Dubai
PAK beat UAE by 41 runs
3
UAE
3
1
2
0
-1.984
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
IND
10 Sep
Dubai
IND beat UAE by 9 wickets
OMN
15 Sep
Abu Dhabi
UAE beat OMN by 42 runs
PAK
17 Sep
Dubai
PAK beat UAE by 41 runs
4
OMN
3
0
3
0
-2.600
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PAK
12 Sep
Dubai
PAK beat OMN by 93 runs
UAE
15 Sep
Abu Dhabi
UAE beat OMN by 42 runs
IND
19 Sep
Abu Dhabi
IND beat OMN by 21 runs
Group: B
1
SL
3
3
0
0
+1.278
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BAN
13 Sep
Abu Dhabi
SL beat BAN by 6 wickets
HK
15 Sep
Dubai
SL beat HK by 4 wickets
AFG
18 Sep
Abu Dhabi
SL beat AFG by 6 wickets
2
BAN
3
2
1
0
-0.270
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
HK
11 Sep
Abu Dhabi
BAN beat HK by 7 wickets
SL
13 Sep
Abu Dhabi
SL beat BAN by 6 wickets
AFG
16 Sep
Abu Dhabi
BAN beat AFG by 8 runs
3
AFG
3
1
2
0
+1.241
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
HK
09 Sep
Abu Dhabi
AFG beat HK by 94 runs
BAN
16 Sep
Abu Dhabi
BAN beat AFG by 8 runs
SL
18 Sep
Abu Dhabi
SL beat AFG by 6 wickets
4
HK
3
0
3
0
-2.151
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
AFG
09 Sep
Abu Dhabi
AFG beat HK by 94 runs
BAN
11 Sep
Abu Dhabi
BAN beat HK by 7 wickets
SL
15 Sep
Dubai
SL beat HK by 4 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.