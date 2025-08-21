HOME
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Match 23
TBW
136/8
(20)
AMR
137/2
(14.2)
Info
Live
Scorecard
Videos
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 23, T20, Andhra Premier League, 2025
Match Start Time
21 Aug, 2025
,
1:00 PM
Stadium/Venue
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India
Match Officials
K Rao (On Field), Vijay Thota (On Field)
Point Table
Updated 12 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
AMR
6
5
1
0
+0.316
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KNK
08 Aug
Visakhapatnam
AMR beat KNK by 3 wickets (DLS method)
TBW
11 Aug
Visakhapatnam
AMR beat TBW by 5 wickets
BVB
12 Aug
Visakhapatnam
AMR beat BVB by 3 wickets
SVL
16 Aug
Visakhapatnam
AMR beat SVL by 7 wickets
ROR
18 Aug
Visakhapatnam
AMR beat ROR by 7 wickets
VSS
19 Aug
Visakhapatnam
VSS beat AMR by 9 wickets
TBW
21 Aug
Visakhapatnam
Yet to play
2
TBW
6
4
2
0
+0.805
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SVL
09 Aug
Visakhapatnam
TBW beat SVL by 7 wickets
AMR
11 Aug
Visakhapatnam
AMR beat TBW by 5 wickets
ROR
13 Aug
Visakhapatnam
ROR beat TBW by 51 runs
BVB
15 Aug
Visakhapatnam
TBW beat BVB by 13 runs
KNK
16 Aug
Visakhapatnam
TBW beat KNK by 10 wickets (DLS method)
VSS
18 Aug
Visakhapatnam
TBW beat VSS by 4 wickets
AMR
21 Aug
Visakhapatnam
Yet to play
3
VSS
6
3
2
1
+0.856
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ROR
09 Aug
Visakhapatnam
VSS beat ROR by 7 wickets
KNK
10 Aug
Visakhapatnam
VSS beat KNK by 24 runs
SVL
12 Aug
Visakhapatnam
SVL beat VSS by 8 wickets
BVB
13 Aug
Visakhapatnam
Match Abandoned
TBW
18 Aug
Visakhapatnam
TBW beat VSS by 4 wickets
AMR
19 Aug
Visakhapatnam
VSS beat AMR by 9 wickets
4
BVB
6
2
2
2
+0.637
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ROR
10 Aug
Visakhapatnam
BVB beat ROR by 7 wickets
AMR
12 Aug
Visakhapatnam
AMR beat BVB by 3 wickets
VSS
13 Aug
Visakhapatnam
Match Abandoned
TBW
15 Aug
Visakhapatnam
TBW beat BVB by 13 runs
SVL
17 Aug
Visakhapatnam
Match Abandoned
KNK
19 Aug
Visakhapatnam
BVB beat KNK by 27 runs
5
KNK
6
2
4
0
-1.276
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
AMR
08 Aug
Visakhapatnam
AMR beat KNK by 3 wickets (DLS method)
VSS
10 Aug
Visakhapatnam
VSS beat KNK by 24 runs
SVL
11 Aug
Visakhapatnam
KNK beat SVL by 5 wickets
TBW
16 Aug
Visakhapatnam
TBW beat KNK by 10 wickets (DLS method)
ROR
17 Aug
Visakhapatnam
KNK beat ROR by 1 run
BVB
19 Aug
Visakhapatnam
BVB beat KNK by 27 runs
6
SVL
6
1
3
2
-1.398
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TBW
09 Aug
Visakhapatnam
TBW beat SVL by 7 wickets
KNK
11 Aug
Visakhapatnam
KNK beat SVL by 5 wickets
VSS
12 Aug
Visakhapatnam
SVL beat VSS by 8 wickets
ROR
15 Aug
Visakhapatnam
Match Abandoned
AMR
16 Aug
Visakhapatnam
AMR beat SVL by 7 wickets
BVB
17 Aug
Visakhapatnam
Match Abandoned
7
ROR
6
1
4
1
-0.603
3
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
VSS
09 Aug
Visakhapatnam
VSS beat ROR by 7 wickets
BVB
10 Aug
Visakhapatnam
BVB beat ROR by 7 wickets
TBW
13 Aug
Visakhapatnam
ROR beat TBW by 51 runs
SVL
15 Aug
Visakhapatnam
Match Abandoned
KNK
17 Aug
Visakhapatnam
KNK beat ROR by 1 run
AMR
18 Aug
Visakhapatnam
AMR beat ROR by 7 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
