Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Match 12
MPS
141/7
(20)
MDS
143/5
(18.5)
Match Details
Match
Match 12, T20, Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Match Start Time
05 Jul, 2025
,
9:30 AM
Stadium/Venue
Kunduz Cricket Stadium, Kunduz, Afghanistan
Match Officials
Muhammad Sabir (On Field), Nasir Khan (On Field)
Point Table
Updated 13 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
HS
6
6
0
0
+1.798
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MPS
28 Jun
Kunduz
undefined beat MPS by 6 wickets
MDS
29 Jun
Kunduz
undefined beat MDS by 5 wickets
PAL
01 Jul
Kunduz
undefined beat PAL by 94 runs
MPS
02 Jul
Kunduz
undefined beat MPS by 4 wickets
MDS
04 Jul
Kunduz
undefined beat MDS by 5 wickets
PAL
05 Jul
Kunduz
undefined beat PAL by 42 runs
2
PAL
6
3
3
0
-0.695
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MDS
28 Jun
Kunduz
PAL beat MDS by 25 runs
MPS
29 Jun
Kunduz
MPS beat PAL by 4 wickets
HS
01 Jul
Kunduz
undefined beat PAL by 94 runs
MDS
02 Jul
Kunduz
PAL beat MDS by 3 wickets
MPS
04 Jul
Kunduz
PAL beat MPS by 26 runs
HS
05 Jul
Kunduz
undefined beat PAL by 42 runs
3
MPS
6
2
4
0
-0.686
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
HS
28 Jun
Kunduz
undefined beat MPS by 6 wickets
PAL
29 Jun
Kunduz
MPS beat PAL by 4 wickets
MDS
01 Jul
Kunduz
MPS beat MDS by 5 runs
HS
02 Jul
Kunduz
undefined beat MPS by 4 wickets
PAL
04 Jul
Kunduz
PAL beat MPS by 26 runs
MDS
05 Jul
Kunduz
MDS beat MPS by 5 wickets
4
MDS
6
1
5
0
-0.432
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PAL
28 Jun
Kunduz
PAL beat MDS by 25 runs
HS
29 Jun
Kunduz
undefined beat MDS by 5 wickets
MPS
01 Jul
Kunduz
MPS beat MDS by 5 runs
PAL
02 Jul
Kunduz
PAL beat MDS by 3 wickets
HS
04 Jul
Kunduz
undefined beat MDS by 5 wickets
MPS
05 Jul
Kunduz
MDS beat MPS by 5 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
