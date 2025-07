Light The Spark made with extra soft jersey fabric knitted with elastane for maximum comfort and movement. Space dyed knit for a great finish. Multi-utility wear, great to wear to the gym or wear out.

Material and Care

97% POLYESTER 3% SPANDEX WITH FOUR-WAY STRETCH

AEROPLUS FABRIC FOR SWEAT WICKING AND EASY DRYING

HEAT PRESSED BRANDING AND LABELS FOR MINIMUM INTERFERENCE

SUPER SOFT TOUCH AND FEEL

COUNTRY OF PRODUCTION: INDIA

Perfect For:

• Multi-utility wear, great to wear to the gym or wear out.

Size & Fit:

• The Model is 6’0 and is wearing size Large