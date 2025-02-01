Forged in bright purple and gold, the new Kolkata Knight Riders jersey is a testament to the team's glorious journey and unbreakable spirit. The design revolves around three-pointed stars, a powerful symbol of KKR's IPL victories in 2012, 2014, and 2024. A seamless pattern of these stars flows across the body, reflecting the team's relentless pursuit of excellence. On the shoulders, three prominent three-pointed stars stand tall, celebrating each title-winning year with pride. The side panels feature three large golden stars, surrounded by smaller stars, signifying the team's expanding legacy and unwavering belief in success. This is more than just a jersey-it's a statement. A tribute to the past, a celebration of the present, and a vision for future triumphs. Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo! Now available as a Fan Edition at an affordable price, making it accessible to every KKR supporter who bleeds purple and gold!