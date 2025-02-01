Forged in bright purple and gold, the new Kolkata Knight Riders jersey is a testament to the team's glorious journey and unbreakable spirit. The design revolves around three-pointed stars, a powerful symbol of KKR's IPL victories in 2012, 2014, and 2024.



A seamless pattern of these stars flows across the body, reflecting the team's relentless pursuit of excellence. On the shoulders, three prominent three-pointed stars stand tall, celebrating each title-winning year with pride. The side panels feature three large golden stars, surrounded by smaller stars, signifying the team's expanding legacy and unwavering belief in success.



This jersey isn't just a kit-it's a statement. A tribute to the past, a celebration of the present, and a vision for future triumphs. Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo!