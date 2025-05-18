Manchester United at Old Trafford. Home fans adore them and even rivals can't ignore them. In 24/25, the club's timeless home jerseys shout even louder with bright red inserts on the sides and a subtle gradient design on the front and back. Made for supporters, this juniors' adidas football shirt includes moisture-managing AEROREADY and an embroidered badge.This product is made with 100% recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, we help to reduce waste and our reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products we make.