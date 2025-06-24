Celebrate the explosive power and thrilling performances of your favorite players with the Carnage Tee from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Featuring a dynamic design of players Cummins, Klaasen, Nitish, Abhishek, and Ishaan, this tee captures the fierce energy and match-winning moments that have made these stars household names.Crafted from 100% soft cotton and 180GSM fabric, this tee offers a comfortable, breathable fit that's perfect for all-day wear. Whether you're watching the game, out with friends, or showing off your fan pride, this officially licensed merchandise lets you represent your team in bold style.