Fuel your passion and show your team spirit with the Supercharged Hoodie from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Featuring a bold and dynamic design of a battery with 287% charge and flames, this hoodie captures the unstoppable energy of the team's record-breaking performance. The Sunrisers Hyderabad logo on the back completes the look, letting everyone know you're fully charged and ready to support your team.Crafted from 100% soft terry cotton and 330GSM fabric, this hoodie offers unbeatable comfort, warmth, and durability. The color block design orange for the body and hood, black for the sleeves creates a striking and energetic aesthetic, perfect for fans who want to showcase their bold support for the team.