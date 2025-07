PRODUCT STORY

Get ready to boss your next workout session. This tee's high-performance combination of featherlight fabric and dryCELL technology gives you maximum agility and wicks sweat away from the skin, minimising distractions and helping you to stay focused as you train.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

dryCELL: Performance technology designed to wick moisture from the body and keep you free of sweat during exercise

Cotton: Cotton in PUMA products comes from farms with a focus on sustainable farming such as water efficiency and soil health protection. Learn more: https://about.puma.com/forever-better

DETAILS