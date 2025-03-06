Empower your youngster to be part of the excitement with our PUMA x RCB 2025 Junior Fan Jersey. This jersey offers an avenue for young enthusiasts to express their fandom for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. With its short sleeves and well-fitting design, your little cricket lover can feel right at home imitating their sports idols. Now, your junior Challenger can become an integral part of the thrilling atmosphere, rallying with others in a wave of red, celebrating every run and wicket.