PRODUCT STORY

For athletes who want to stand out from the crowd, this training tee combines a digitally inspired, minimalist design with high-performance features Ğ including moisture-wicking dryCELL technology and flatlock stitching for reduced friction.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

dryCELL: PUMA's designation for moisture-wicking properties that help keep you dry and comfortable

Flatlock Stitching: PUMA's solution for less friction and higher comfort

DETAILS

Crew neck

AOP warning: Product with all-over-printed graphics might not exactly match the images

100% Polyester