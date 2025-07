PRODUCT STORY

Do your bit for a better future. Our Better Sportswear collection uses regenerated materials to create timeless designs that can be worn season after season, meaning less waste from start to finish. This tee is a wardrobe staple in the making, with an understated logo and quality cotton execution.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

Cotton: Cotton in PUMA products comes from farms with a focus on sustainable farming such as water efficiency and soil health protection. Learn more: https://about.puma.com/forever-better

Recycled Content: Made with at least 20% recycled material as a step toward a better future

DETAILS