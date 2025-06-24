Cricket Elite Shoe brings forward the 11 Spike construction It is now also outfitted with our Ultra Go Midsole Foam Technology to reduce weight, thus improving comfort and performance. The upper is structured to provide optimum support, while the counter stability straps provide unseen internal support, perfect for pivots and burst movement. This shoe is ideal for players at all levels of disciplines in the game of cricket.



Key Features

Lightweight and responsive ULTRA GO® cushioning

Skechers Move Foam insole with high-rebound cushioning

Design Details