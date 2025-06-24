Step into the spirit of the game with our official Mumbai Indians IPL replica jersey, featuring a sleek collar design for a polished look. This authentic reproduction showcases the team's vibrant colors, logos, and sponsor details, crafted from high-quality, breathable fabric to keep you comfortable throughout the match. Available in various sizes, this collared replica jersey is the perfect way for fans to show their unwavering support for the Mumbai Indians, whether at the stadium or cheering from home.