PRODUCT STORY

Up your game in the versatile Performance Polo Shirt from PUMA, a training must-have for those on the go. Move in comfort thanks to PUMA's intelligent dryCELL technology, which wicks away sweat to keep you cool. The sharp polo neck and clean silhouette will have you feeling sleek as you work towards your goals.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

dryCELL: PUMA's designation for moisture-wicking properties that help keep you dry and comfortable

DETAILS