The lightweight jersey India players wear in ODIs. Designed in a striking true-blue colour, the new ODI jersey is characterized by a bold tri colour ombre effect on the sleeves, celebrating India's pride and national fervour. Further, for a comfortable experience during extended matches, adidas has updated the jacquard base fabric with a terry loop pattern and has also introduced cut & sew details to enhance the jersey's durability along with incorporating the Climacool+ technology for faster sweat absorption. Made with 100% recycled material, the jersey embodies adidas' commitment to sustainability while also delivering a state-of-the-art performance kit for the Indian Women's and Men's cricket teams.