A mechanic's jersey from adidas Motorsports, made with recycled materials.

It's not just drivers that need to look good on race day. This jersey from adidas Motorsports is just like the ones worn by the team mechanics who make sure that the Mercedes - AMG Petronas Formula One Team car is always ready to go. Team logos on the chest, 3-Stripes on the shoulders and the 3 Bar Logo on the chest make the look authentic, while AEROREADY manages moisture for a peak combination of performance and comfort. This product is made with 100% recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, we help to reduce waste and our reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products we make.

Details