PRODUCT STORY

Show your true colors with the ACM Home Replica Jersey. This fan-ready design celebrates AC Milan’s legendary legacy and features a modern construction using PUMA’s RE:FIBRE program. Engineered with moisture-wicking technology and breathable materials, it keeps you comfortable whether you're in the stands or on the move.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

RE:FIBRE: Made with 95% recycled materials from textile waste

dryCELL: Moisture-wicking fabric helps keep you dry and cool

Jacquard Knit: Soft yet breathable texture for all-day comfort

DETAILS