Celebrate Kolkata Knight Riders’ legacy with the KKR Kangaroo Pocket Hoodie Jacket, crafted for the true Knight Riders fan. Designed in an elegant deep purple, this hoodie embodies the spirit of KKR with its standout feature—an embossed KKR icon logo on the front panel, giving it a bold and premium look. The hood and drawcord add to the jacket’s comfort, while the back strip proudly displays three golden stars along with the iconic championship years—2012, 2014 & 2024—etched in gold, symbolizing the team’s victorious journey in the IPL. The kangaroo pocket ensures functionality while maintaining a stylish silhouette, making it perfect for game days or casual wear. Show your pride. Wear the legacy. #AmiKKR