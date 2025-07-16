Gear up in the KKR Zipper Hoodie Jacket, a tribute to Kolkata Knight Riders’ winning legacy. Designed in a rich deep purple, this premium hoodie features a 3D high-density KKR acronym logo on the left chest, making a bold statement of pride and passion. Adding to its dynamic appeal, a sleek black strip runs across both sleeves and the back, adorned with three golden stars and the historic championship years—2012, 2014 & 2024—etched in gold, celebrating KKR’s IPL triumphs. The full-length zipper and adjustable hood offer comfort and versatility, making it the perfect layering piece for game days and beyond. Own the moment. Wear the glory. #AmiKKR