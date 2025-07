VRS DATE PLACE RESULT

NOT 30 May Nottingham NOT beat WAS by 7 wickets

DUR 31 May Birmingham DUR beat WAS by 3 wickets

YOR 06 Jun Birmingham WAS beat YOR by 6 wickets

DER 08 Jun Birmingham WAS beat DER by 58 runs

NOR 11 Jun Northampton NOR beat WAS by 10 runs

YOR 13 Jun Leeds WAS beat YOR by 32 runs

NOT 14 Jun Birmingham NOT beat WAS by 6 wickets

WOR 20 Jun Birmingham WAS beat WOR by 1 wicket

LEI 04 Jul Leicester WAS beat LEI by 6 wickets

DUR 06 Jul Chester-le-Street DUR beat WAS by 8 runs

LAN 09 Jul Birmingham WAS beat LAN by 36 runs

WOR 11 Jul New Road, Worcester WAS beat WOR by 23 runs

NOR 13 Jul Birmingham NOR beat WAS by 64 runs