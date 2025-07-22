Fancode logo
Bangladesh won by 8 runs | 2nd T20I

Shoriful Islam's 3 for 17 | 2nd T20I
Faheem Ashraf's 51 off 32 | 2nd T20I
Jaker Ali's 55 off 48 | 2nd T20I
Sierra Leone Women beat Eswatini Women by 149 runs | Match 8
Botswana Women beat Mozambique Women by 8 wickets | Match 6
Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets | 1st T20I
Al Mulla Exchange beat Royal Lions CC by 7 wickets | Match 16
ECS-W Belgium T10, M2: BB-W vs BJ-W - Highlights
HISTORIC UPSET! Jersey beat Scotland for the first time
Jersey beat Scotland by 1 wicket | Match 9
Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 170 runs | Match 3
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets | 1st T20I
Last Over Carnage! Taskin took 3 in 3
Parvez Hossain Emon's 56* off 39 | 1st T20I
Taskin Ahmed's 3 for 22 | 1st T20I
World Championship of Legends, 2025

Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025

Club Friendlies 2025

Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025

Max60 Season 2, 2025

