M11: Kochi Blue Tigers vs Thrissur Titans | Malayalam Highlights

Sanju Samson's 83 off 42 | Match 22
KM Asif's 3 for 33 | Match 22
Mohammed Azharuddeen's 64 off 43 | Match 22
Jalaj Saxena's 71 off 42 | Match 22
Vijay Vishwanath's 3 for 28 | Match 21
40 OFF 6! Salman Nizar wreaked havoc on Trivandrum
KM Asif's 3 for 30 | Match 20
Sreehari Nair's 3 for 37 | Match 20
Adithya Vinod's 3 for 31 | Match 20
Vinoop Manoharan's 65 off 42 | Match 20
Kerala Cricket League 2025: Live on FanCode!
M22: Alleppey Ripples vs Kochi Blue Tigers | Malayalam Highlights
M21: Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Aries Kollam Sailors | Malayalam Highlights
M19: Calicut Globstars vs Adani Trivandrum Royals | Malyalam Highlights
M20: Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers | Malayalam Highlights
M18: Calicut Globstars vs Alleppey Ripples | Malayalam Highlights
M17: Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors | Malayalam Highlights
M16: Alleppey Ripples vs Aries Kollam Sailors | Malayalam Highlights
M15: Kochi Blue Tigers vs Adani Trivandrum Royals | Malayalam Highlights
M14: Thrissur Titans vs Adani Trivandrum Royals | Malayalam Highlights
M13: Calicut Globstars vs Kochi Blue Tigers | Malayalam Highlights
Kochi Blue Tigers beat Alleppey Ripples by 3 wickets | Match 22
Aries Kollam Sailors beat Adani Trivandrum Royals by 7 wickets | Match 21
Calicut Globstars beat Adani Trivandrum Royals by 13 runs | Match 19
Kochi Blue Tigers beat Thrissur Titans by 6 wickets | Match 20
Alleppey Ripples beat Calicut Globstars by 2 wickets | Match 18
Aries Kollam Sailors beat Thrissur Titans by 3 wickets on VJD Method | Match 17
Alleppey Ripples beat Aries Kollam Sailors by 2 runs | Match 16
Trivandrum Royals beat Thrissur Titans by 11 runs on VJD method | Match 14
Calicut Globstars beat Kochi Blue Tigers by 33 runs | Match 13
Calicut Globstars beat Alleppey Ripples by 44 runs | Match 12
