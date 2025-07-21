HOME
Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 33 runs | Match 27
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Most Popular
TOP KNOCKS
02:15
Diwiz Pathak's 51 off 25 | Match 27
HIGHLIGHTS
14:04
Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 19 runs | Match 30
HIGHLIGHTS
11:48
City Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets | Match 23
HIGHLIGHTS
16:19
City Cricket Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 35 runs | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
11:22
Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets | Match 19
TOP KNOCKS
01:58
SK Jnyanam's 59* off 42 | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
Gauhati Town Club beat 91 Yards Club by 1 run | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
13:17
91 Yards Club beat City Cricket Club by 3 wickets | Match 7
HIGHLIGHTS
11:40
Gauhati Town Club beat City Cricket Club by 7 wickets | Match 6
HIGHLIGHTS
07:22
91 Yards Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 5 wickets on VJD | Match 3
HIGHLIGHTS
09:54
91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 6 runs | Match 1
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:04
Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 19 runs | Match 30
HIGHLIGHTS
06:57
Navarang Club beat 91 Yards Club by 27 runs | Match 29
HIGHLIGHTS
11:03
Nabajyoti Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 5 wickets | Match 28
HIGHLIGHTS
17:25
Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 33 runs | Match 27
HIGHLIGHTS
91 Yards Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 6 wickets | Match 26
HIGHLIGHTS
13:56
Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 8 wickets | Match 24
HIGHLIGHTS
11:48
City Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets | Match 23
HIGHLIGHTS
16:19
City Cricket Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 35 runs | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
11:28
Nabajyoti Club beat Navarang Club by 54 runs | Match 21
HIGHLIGHTS
City Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 14 runs | Match 20
HIGHLIGHTS
11:22
Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
11:40
Bud Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 3 wickets | Match 18
HIGHLIGHTS
Gauhati Town Club beat 91 Yards Club by 1 run | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
14:04
Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 19 runs | Match 30
HIGHLIGHTS
06:57
Navarang Club beat 91 Yards Club by 27 runs | Match 29
HIGHLIGHTS
11:03
Nabajyoti Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 5 wickets | Match 28
HIGHLIGHTS
17:25
Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 33 runs | Match 27
HIGHLIGHTS
91 Yards Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 6 wickets | Match 26
HIGHLIGHTS
13:56
Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 8 wickets | Match 24
HIGHLIGHTS
11:48
City Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets | Match 23
HIGHLIGHTS
16:19
City Cricket Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 35 runs | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
11:28
Nabajyoti Club beat Navarang Club by 54 runs | Match 21
HIGHLIGHTS
City Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 14 runs | Match 20
HIGHLIGHTS
11:22
Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
11:40
Bud Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 3 wickets | Match 18
HIGHLIGHTS
Gauhati Town Club beat 91 Yards Club by 1 run | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
14:04
Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 19 runs | Match 30
HIGHLIGHTS
06:57
Navarang Club beat 91 Yards Club by 27 runs | Match 29
HIGHLIGHTS
11:03
Nabajyoti Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 5 wickets | Match 28
HIGHLIGHTS
17:25
Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 33 runs | Match 27
HIGHLIGHTS
91 Yards Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 6 wickets | Match 26
HIGHLIGHTS
13:56
Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 8 wickets | Match 24
HIGHLIGHTS
11:48
City Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets | Match 23
HIGHLIGHTS
16:19
City Cricket Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 35 runs | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
11:28
Nabajyoti Club beat Navarang Club by 54 runs | Match 21
HIGHLIGHTS
City Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 14 runs | Match 20
HIGHLIGHTS
11:22
Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
11:40
Bud Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 3 wickets | Match 18
HIGHLIGHTS
Gauhati Town Club beat 91 Yards Club by 1 run | Match 17
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Watch
5 mins FREE
for all matches. No payment details required.
Nabajyoti Club vs Bud Cricket Club (Match 31)
WATCH FOR ₹25
Match 32
Gauhati Town Club vs 91 Yards Club
23 Jul
8:00 am
Match 33
TBC vs TBC
24 Jul
5:00 am
WATCH THIS TOUR IN
HD QUALITY
Download the app now.
POPULAR
LIVE STREAMING
TOURS
SEE FULL SCHEDULE
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul - 02 Aug, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
14 Jul - 26 Jul, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
12 Jul - 10 Aug, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
25 Jun - 29 Jul, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul - 23 Jul, 2025
Other live Streaming Matches
Malaysia vs Singapore
Match 10, Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women
3rd T20I, Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025