Watch Live In
Rising Phoenix
Jinnah CC Stockholm
ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Match 21
Fantasy
Info
Live
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 21, T10, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Match Start Time
27 Jul, 2025
,
6:45 AM
Stadium/Venue
Botkyrka Cricket Center, Stockholm, Sweden
Point Table
Updated 13 hrs ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
HUD
8
6
2
0
+2.730
22
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ALZ
23 Jul
Stockholm
ALZ beat HUD by 3 wickets
ALZ
23 Jul
Stockholm
HUD beat ALZ by 20 runs
JCC
23 Jul
Stockholm
HUD beat JCC by 7 wickets
RPHX
24 Jul
Stockholm
HUD beat RPHX by 5 wickets
JCC
24 Jul
Stockholm
JCC beat HUD by 7 wickets
MAR
25 Jul
Stockholm
HUD beat MAR by 9 wickets
RPHX
25 Jul
Stockholm
HUD beat RPHX by 53 runs
MAR
25 Jul
Stockholm
HUD beat MAR by 85 runs
2
ALZ
8
6
2
0
+1.680
21
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
HUD
23 Jul
Stockholm
ALZ beat HUD by 3 wickets
HUD
23 Jul
Stockholm
HUD beat ALZ by 20 runs
MAR
23 Jul
Stockholm
ALZ beat MAR by 29 runs
RPHX
25 Jul
Stockholm
ALZ beat RPHX by 8 wickets
MAR
25 Jul
Stockholm
ALZ beat MAR by 25 runs
JCC
26 Jul
Stockholm
JCC beat ALZ by 75 runs
JCC
26 Jul
Stockholm
ALZ beat JCC by 15 runs
RPHX
26 Jul
Stockholm
ALZ beat RPHX by 5 wickets
3
RPHX
8
3
5
0
-0.592
14
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
HUD
24 Jul
Stockholm
HUD beat RPHX by 5 wickets
MAR
24 Jul
Stockholm
RPHX beat MAR by 70 runs
JCC
24 Jul
Stockholm
RPHX beat JCC by 5 wickets
ALZ
25 Jul
Stockholm
ALZ beat RPHX by 8 wickets
HUD
25 Jul
Stockholm
HUD beat RPHX by 53 runs
MAR
26 Jul
Stockholm
MAR beat RPHX by 27 runs
JCC
26 Jul
Stockholm
RPHX beat JCC by 88 runs
ALZ
26 Jul
Stockholm
ALZ beat RPHX by 5 wickets
4
JCC
8
3
5
0
-0.682
14
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MAR
23 Jul
Stockholm
MAR beat JCC by 27 runs
HUD
23 Jul
Stockholm
HUD beat JCC by 7 wickets
MAR
24 Jul
Stockholm
JCC beat MAR by 6 wickets
HUD
24 Jul
Stockholm
JCC beat HUD by 7 wickets
RPHX
24 Jul
Stockholm
RPHX beat JCC by 5 wickets
ALZ
26 Jul
Stockholm
JCC beat ALZ by 75 runs
ALZ
26 Jul
Stockholm
ALZ beat JCC by 15 runs
RPHX
26 Jul
Stockholm
RPHX beat JCC by 88 runs
5
MAR
8
2
6
0
-3.094
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
JCC
23 Jul
Stockholm
MAR beat JCC by 27 runs
ALZ
23 Jul
Stockholm
ALZ beat MAR by 29 runs
JCC
24 Jul
Stockholm
JCC beat MAR by 6 wickets
RPHX
24 Jul
Stockholm
RPHX beat MAR by 70 runs
HUD
25 Jul
Stockholm
HUD beat MAR by 9 wickets
ALZ
25 Jul
Stockholm
ALZ beat MAR by 25 runs
HUD
25 Jul
Stockholm
HUD beat MAR by 85 runs
RPHX
26 Jul
Stockholm
MAR beat RPHX by 27 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
