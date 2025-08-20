HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
Netherlands tour of Bangladesh, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
FOOTBALL
Featured Tours
LALIGA 2025-26
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Roshn Saudi League 2025-2026
Carabao Cup 2025-2026
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
MotoGP
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
ECS Germany, Kiel, 2025
Match 14
BER
121/6
(10)
VFB
125/6
(10)
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 14, T10, ECS Germany, Kiel, 2025
Match Start Time
20 Aug, 2025
,
1:15 PM
Stadium/Venue
Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel, Germany
Match Officials
Pradeep Kumar (On Field), Dev Rana (On Field), Suleman Saeed (referee)
Point Table
Updated 10 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
KSV
4
3
1
0
+1.573
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MSC
18 Aug
Kiel
KSV beat MSC by 10 wickets
MTV
18 Aug
Kiel
KSV beat MTV by 8 wickets
THCC
19 Aug
Kiel
KSV beat THCC by 2 wickets
KHTC
19 Aug
Kiel
KHTC beat KSV by 8 wickets
2
KHTC
4
3
1
0
+0.548
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
THCC
18 Aug
Kiel
KHTC beat THCC by 6 wickets
MTV
18 Aug
Kiel
KHTC beat MTV by 7 wickets
MSC
19 Aug
Kiel
MSC beat KHTC by 25 runs
KSV
19 Aug
Kiel
KHTC beat KSV by 8 wickets
3
THCC
4
2
2
0
+0.930
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MSC
18 Aug
Kiel
THCC beat MSC by 7 wickets
KHTC
18 Aug
Kiel
KHTC beat THCC by 6 wickets
KSV
19 Aug
Kiel
KSV beat THCC by 2 wickets
MTV
19 Aug
Kiel
THCC beat MTV by 54 runs
4
MSC
4
1
3
0
-0.748
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
THCC
18 Aug
Kiel
THCC beat MSC by 7 wickets
KSV
18 Aug
Kiel
KSV beat MSC by 10 wickets
KHTC
19 Aug
Kiel
MSC beat KHTC by 25 runs
MTV
19 Aug
Kiel
MTV beat MSC by 4 wickets
5
MTV
4
1
3
0
-2.177
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KHTC
18 Aug
Kiel
KHTC beat MTV by 7 wickets
KSV
18 Aug
Kiel
KSV beat MTV by 8 wickets
MSC
19 Aug
Kiel
MTV beat MSC by 4 wickets
THCC
19 Aug
Kiel
THCC beat MTV by 54 runs
1
SGF
4
3
1
0
+0.472
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SCE
20 Aug
Kiel
SGF beat SCE by 7 runs
BER
20 Aug
Kiel
SGF beat BER by 16 runs
HTB
21 Aug
Kiel
SGF beat HTB by 23 runs
VFB
21 Aug
Kiel
VFB beat SGF by 7 wickets
2
VFB
4
3
1
0
-0.280
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
HTB
20 Aug
Kiel
HTB beat VFB by 8 wickets
BER
20 Aug
Kiel
VFB beat BER by 4 wickets
SCE
21 Aug
Kiel
VFB beat SCE by 6 wickets
SGF
21 Aug
Kiel
VFB beat SGF by 7 wickets
3
SCE
4
2
2
0
+0.539
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
HTB
20 Aug
Kiel
SCE beat HTB by 7 wickets
SGF
20 Aug
Kiel
SGF beat SCE by 7 runs
VFB
21 Aug
Kiel
VFB beat SCE by 6 wickets
BER
21 Aug
Kiel
SCE beat BER by 1 wicket
4
HTB
4
1
3
0
-0.380
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SCE
20 Aug
Kiel
SCE beat HTB by 7 wickets
VFB
20 Aug
Kiel
HTB beat VFB by 8 wickets
SGF
21 Aug
Kiel
SGF beat HTB by 23 runs
BER
21 Aug
Kiel
BER beat HTB by 33 runs
5
BER
4
1
3
0
-0.207
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
VFB
20 Aug
Kiel
VFB beat BER by 4 wickets
SGF
20 Aug
Kiel
SGF beat BER by 16 runs
SCE
21 Aug
Kiel
SCE beat BER by 1 wicket
HTB
21 Aug
Kiel
BER beat HTB by 33 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
ECS Germany, Kiel, 2025
BER vs VFB
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Arm Wrestling
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
LALIGA 2025-26
F1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.