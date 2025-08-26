HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
FORMULA 1
Featured Tours
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
F1 LENOVO HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
F1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Football
Featured Tours
Schedule
MotoGP
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
Live events
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
WATCH LIVE
South Delhi Superstarz
North Delhi Strikers
Delhi Premier League, 2025
Match 36
Fantasy
Info
Squad
Point Table
Updated 23 hrs ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
CDK
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NDS
03 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDT
04 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
SDS
07 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
ODW
09 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
ODW
13 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDS
16 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
WDL
21 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDT
24 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
PD
25 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
EDR
27 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
2
EDR
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SDS
02 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
WDL
04 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDT
06 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
ODW
08 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
SDS
09 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
WDL
10 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
PD
13 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
PD
19 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDS
23 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
CDK
27 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
3
NDT
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ODW
03 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
CDK
04 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
EDR
06 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
PD
08 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
SDS
11 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
WDL
16 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDS
18 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
ODW
22 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
CDK
24 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDS
28 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
4
NDS
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CDK
03 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
ODW
06 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
PD
10 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
WDL
11 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
CDK
16 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDT
18 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
ODW
20 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
EDR
23 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
SDS
26 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDT
28 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
5
ODW
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NDT
03 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
PD
05 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDS
06 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
EDR
08 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
CDK
09 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
CDK
13 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
SDS
15 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDS
20 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDT
22 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
WDL
26 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
6
PD
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ODW
05 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
WDL
07 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDT
08 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDS
10 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
EDR
13 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
SDS
17 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
EDR
19 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
WDL
23 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
CDK
25 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
SDS
27 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
7
SDS
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
EDR
02 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
WDL
05 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
CDK
07 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
EDR
09 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDT
11 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
ODW
15 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
PD
17 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
WDL
25 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDS
26 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
PD
27 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
8
WDL
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
EDR
04 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
SDS
05 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
PD
07 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
EDR
10 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDS
11 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
NDT
16 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
CDK
21 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
PD
23 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
SDS
25 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
ODW
26 Aug
Delhi
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
Delhi Premier League, 2025
SDS vs NDS
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Arm Wrestling
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
World Championship of Legends, 2025
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.